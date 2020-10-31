38/2 in 7 Overs | RCB vs SRH Live Score Updates IPL 2020: Virat Kohli's Departure Puts SRH in Command

RCB vs SRH Live Score Updates: Kings XI Punjab’s defeat against Rajasthan Royals last night has made Sunrisers Hyderabad’s way easier to qualify for Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 playoffs. As the Orange Army has the highest net run rate (+0.396) among the bottom five teams, they will comfortably advance to the next stage after winning their remaining two games. However, their road is indeed not easy as they first have to defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Stakes are high for the Virat Kohli-led side too as a win will officially secure their playoff berth. Meanwhile, fans must stay tuned for the live commentary and updates of the game. RCB vs SRH Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 52.

David Warner’s men are coming off an emphatic 88-run triumph against Delhi Capitals in their last outing and will take the field with a lot of confidence. From skipper Warner to Priyam Garg, every batsman has runs under their belt while Rashid Khan and T Natarajan have handled the bowling department well. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sharjah Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

On the other hand, RCB, who were sensational in major part of the season, faced defeats in their last two outings and will be raring to go back to the winning ways. Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers have scored runs consistently in the tournament while spin twins Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar have troubled opposition with the ball in hand.

Notably, Bangalore registered a thrilling 10-run triumph when these two sides locked horns earlier in the tournament. Virat Kohli’s men will indeed be determined to replicate their heroics while the Orange Army are eyeing to turn the tide this time around.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed, Shreevats Goswami, Jonny Bairstow, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Sanjay Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Prithvi Raj Yarra

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Josh Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Dale Steyn, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel, Aaron Finch, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana, Umesh Yadav, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed