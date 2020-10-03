RCB vs RR, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online

RCB vs RR Live Streaming Online: Fresh from their super over win against defending champions Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will hope to keep the momentum and notch up another victory when they play Rajasthan Royals in their next IPL 2020 match on October 3, 2020 (Saturday). RCB have two wins from their opening three matches in Indian Premier League13 and look in good touch. Their opponents, Rajasthan Royals, lost to KKR by 37 runs in their last outing. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live streaming online, live telecast, venue details and match timings for the RCB vs RR IPL 2020 Match should scroll down for all information. RCB vs RR IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

Rajasthan Royal started their IPL 2020 campaign with successive wins over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kings XI Punjab before the loss to KKR. Their top-order has been in fine touch with the likes of Sanju Samson and Steve Smith scoring the majority of the runs. But RR will hope their bowlers also join the party soon. RCB, on the other, beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening game and followed it with a heavy defeat to KXIP. The super over win over Mumbai Indians will, however, boost their confidence. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for RCB vs RR IPL 2020 at Sheikh Al Zayed Stadium.

RCB vs RR Live Telecast of IPL 2020 Match 15 on Star Sports TV Channels

Fans can catch the live action of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of IPL 2020 and has been live telecasting all the games. Fans can follow the live action of RCB vs RR match on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi channels. The match will also be live telecast on select regional languages.

RCB vs RR Live Streaming Online of IPL 2020 Match 15 on Disney+ Hotstar

Live-action of all IPL 2020 matches are also available on online platforms. Fans can tune in to Disney+ Hotstar to live stream the RCB vs RR match. Users will, however, have to pay a nominal subscription fee to catch the live action of all matches on Disney+ Hotstar. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also get Disney+ Hotstar subscription with select plans.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals have faced each other 21 times in Indian Premier League history. RR lead the head-to-head records with 10 wins while RCB have won eight matches and three others have ended in no results. Rajasthan Royals have, however, won three of the last four meetings between these teams.