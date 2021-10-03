RCB vs PBKS IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Line-up To Pick Your Fantasy XI

With just one win required to qualify for the playoffs, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) square off against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 48 of the Indian Premier League on Sunday, October 3. The match would be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and would begin at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Two consecutive wins for RCB has put them in pole position to qualify for the playoffs they would be keen on doing it by defeating Punjab Kings, who are also heading into this match with a win in their last game. The playoffs are approaching fast and Punjab, who need to win both their remaining matches, cannot afford a slip-up.RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online

Fans well-versed with making fantasy teams on Dream11 would know that the captain of a side fetches double points while the vice-captain multiplies the points x1.5 times. Let us take a look at the recommended picks for captain and vice-captain of this match.

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2011 Dream11 Fantasy Team Captain Pick: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has been one of the game-changers for his side at the top of the order and the right-hander has looked in superb form, after a failure in the first match against KKR. He has scored a total of 332 runs from 11 games so far and these numbers are only going to get better. With him as the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy Team, a lot of points is expected as Kohli has shown signs of the consistency he is known for. RCB vs PBKS Preview

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2011 Dream11 Fantasy Team Vice-Captain Pick: KL Rahul

Another captain, who has been on the top of his game has been KL Rahul. Amassing a total of 489 runs in 12 matches, Rahul was recently displaced as the Orange Cap holder by CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad. Rahul has been one of the reasons why his side is still in contention for the playoffs and his batting form hence, he would be a good option for the vice-captain's slot.

RCB vs PBKS Likely Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore Likely Playing XI: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Paddikal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Dan Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, George Garton, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Punjab Kings Likely Playing XI: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.