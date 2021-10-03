RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Today's IPL 2021 RCB vs PBKS, match 48, October 2, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, 1530 IST

RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2021 Match 48 between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings: Punjab Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 48th match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday, October 3, in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. The IPL 2021 RCB vs PBKS fixture will kick off at 3:30 pm. The last time these two teams locked horns, PBKS defeated RCB.

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s have been in great form in recent times. Their openers – Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal – have been good upfront. Glenn Maxwell has been superb in the middle overs and the death overs. For them, KS Bharat has been a revelation at number 3 and this has given a cushion to AB de Villiers, who has not yet fired to his potential in this phase.

If RCB do topple Punjab Kings, they will seal their spot in the playoffs. The Bangalore side come into the games with 14 points in their kitty. Punjab Kings’ season, however, will come to an end and their captain KL Rahul has identified the pressure the side will be under pressure in the upcoming matches.

RCB vs PBKS Telecast

The Star Sports Networks has the broadcasting rights for today’s Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings match in India.

RCB vs PBKS Live Streaming

The match between RCB vs PBKS is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV as well.

RCB vs PBKS Match Details

The RCB vs PBKS match of the IPL 2021 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Sunday, October 3, at 03:30 PM IST.

RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-Captain: Mayank Agarwal

Suggested Playing XI for RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Srikar Bharat, KL Rahul

Batters: Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Aiden Markram

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

RCB vs PBKS Probable XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, George Garton, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen/ Moises Henriques, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

