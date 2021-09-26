RCB vs MI, IPL 2021 Stat Highlights: Harshal Patel Ushers RCB Close to Playoffs, Rattles Mumbai Indians With a Hat-Trick

RCB vs MI, IPL 2021 match had only one name written all over! Harshal Patel was the man who led the team to a stunning 54 run win against Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians. With this, RCB has stayed in contention for the playoffs by scalping a hat-trick. Now in this article, we shall bring to you the stat highlights of the game. But before that, let's have a look at the way the match panned out for both sides. After winning the toss, Mumbai Indians chose to bowl first. Harshal Patel Becomes Third RCB Player to Scalp a Hat-Trick, Achieves the Feat During RCB vs MI, IPL 2021 (Watch Video).

Also Read | RCB vs MI Highlights of VIVO IPL 2021: Harshal Patel's Hat-Trick Leads Royal Challengers Bangalore to a Stunning Win

As opposed to his performance in the last game, Devdutt Padikkal made way to the pavilion on a duck. After Srikar Bharat's 32, Glen Maxwell and Virat Kohli looked unstoppable. Both scored half-centuries and laid a great foundation for the team. However, Jasprit Bumrah sprung into action and scalped three wickets and restricted RCB to a total of 165 runs. In response to this, Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock scored more than 50 runs in the first five overs but then the MI wicket-keeper got dismissed on 24.

Rohit Sharma also got dismissed before reaching the total of 50 as Glen Maxwell sent the MI skipped back to the pavilion. Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya and Kerion Pollard could not do much and made their way into the pavilion in quick succession. Harshal Patel continued to be lethal for MI as he scalped a hat-trick. They got bundled out on 111 runs. Now, let's have a look at the stat highlights of the match.

Also Read | IPL 2021 Points Table Updated: RCB in Contention for Playoffs Berth After Thumping Win Against MI

#Virat Kohli completed 10,000 T20 runs.

#Jasprit Bumrah's three-wicket hauls bring him to the number three spot of IPL 2021 Purple Cap holders.

# Harshal Patel becomes the third RCB player to scalp a hat-trick. Pravin Kumar and Samuel Bendre were also the ones who scalped three wickets in 3 consecutive balls.

Story continues

# Harshal Patel has also equalled the record of Yuzvendtra Chahal by claiming most wickets by an uncapped player. Yuzvendra Chahal had claimed 23 wickets in 2015.

#With this, Mumbai Indians got bundled out on the lowest total against RCB.

#This is the first time RCB has bowled out MI in IPL.

#This is the first time RCB has done the double-over MI in a season in IPL.

#This is the first time since 2018 that MI has lost three consecutive matches in IPL.

With this, RCB is in the contention of playoffs by sealing third place on the IPL 2021 points table. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians is in a fix as the playoff berth is slipping away from their hands.