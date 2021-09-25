RCB vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Today's IPL 2021 RCB vs MI, match 39, September 26, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, 1930 IST

RCB vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2021 Match 39 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians: Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Mumbai Indians in the 39th match of the IPL. Both these sides are in desperate need for a win to rejuvenate their IPL campaigns as they have suffered consecutive defeats in this phase.

Both these sides have suffered defeats against Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders and the winner of this match could well define the course of their progress in the tournament. This match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and the Dubai pitch has offered assistance to the fast bowlers so far.

Mumbai Indians have dominated Royal Challengers Bangalore over the years. In their previous 28 head-to-head meetings, MI have won 17 matches with a win percentage of 60.71.

Ahead of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians; here is everything you need to know:

RCB vs MI Telecast

The IPL 2021 matches will be televised on Star Sports Networks – Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels in India.

RCB vs MI Live Streaming

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

RCB vs MI Match Details The RCB vs MI match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, September 26, at 07:30 PM IST.

RCB vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Vice-captain: Virat Kohli

Suggested Playing XI for RCB vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, AB de Villiers

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar

RCB vs MI Probable XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wicket-keeper), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Tim David, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

