RCB vs KKR Live Score Updates of IPL 2020: Tom Banton Replaces Sunil Narine As Royal Challengers Bangalore Opt to Bat

IPL 2020 Live Score Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on each other in the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) match number 28. The RCB vs KKR match takes place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and is expected to be a high-scoring one, given the dimensions of the ground. While Knight Riders are placed on third spot, Royal Challengers are on fourth spot.

Kolkata Knight Riders pulled off superb wins against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and will be confident as they face Virat Kohli and co. On the other hand, RCB defeated Super Kings in their last game as well. So, both KKR and RCB come into the contest with a win on their back.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Shivam Mavi, Manimaran Siddharth.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Adam Zampa, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Parthiv Patel