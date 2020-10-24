RCB vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 44

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will square off against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 44. The game will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 25, 2020. RCB is at the 3rd position in the point table with 14 points while CSK is at the bottom with 6 points. RCB is led by Virat Kohli, while CSK plays under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for RCB vs CSK IPL 2020 Dream11 team prediction along with tips to pick the best fantasy playing XI. CSK vs MI Stat Highlights IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Become First Team to Beat Chennai Super Kings by 10 wickets in Indian Premier League History.

CSK lost brutally to Mumbai Indians (MI) in their last match of IPL 2020 where they posted a target of only 115 runs. Mumbai chased down the target with 10 wickets in hand and in just 12.2 overs. On the other hand, RCB registered a thumping victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) where Kolkata posted a total of only 84/8 in 20 overs which Bangalore chased down in 13.3 overs with 8 wickets in hand. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - The ideal choice for wicket-keeper for RCB vs CSK IPL 2020 Dream11 team should be AB de Villiers (RCB).

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be wise to go for four batsmen and they should be Faf du Plessis (CSK), Devdutt Padikkal (RCB), Aaron Finch (RCB) and Virat Kohli (RCB).

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - It would be wise to go for two all-rounders for RCB vs CSK Dream11 team and it should be Washington Sundar (RCB) and Chris Morris (RCB).

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining four slots of bowlers should be filled by Shardul Thakur (CSK), Deepak Chahar (CSK), Piyush Chawla (CSK) and Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB).

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Faf du Plessis (CSK), Devdutt Padikkal (RCB), Aaron Finch (RCB), Virat Kohli (RCB), AB de Villiers (RCB), Washington Sundar (RCB), Chris Morris (RCB), Shardul Thakur (CSK), Deepak Chahar (CSK), Piyush Chawla (CSK), Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB).

Without a second thought, AB de Villiers (RCB) should be made the captain of RCB vs CSK Dream11 IPL 2020. While Virat Kohli (RCB) can be elected as vice-captain.