RCB, DC Playoffs Chances: Here’s How Both Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals Can Qualify for Next Round of IPL 2020

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) meet each other in an all-important clash in the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). The winner of this contest will go through to the IPL 2020 playoffs and finish second on the points table. Ideally, both DC and RCB shouldn’t have found themselves in such spot. Both the teams reached to 14 points much early but since then lost consecutive matches. While Delhi lost four on the trot, Bangalore were defeated in three back to back matches. Now there is a danger of one them being eliminated from IPL 2020 playoffs race. But there is also a chance of both DC and RCB qualifying for the next round. We tell you how! IPL 2020 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios Updated: Here’s How RCB, DC, KKR and SRH Can Make it to Final Four.

Also Read | Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel & Other Delhi Capitals Players Sweat Out in Gym Ahead of DC vs RCB, Dream11 IPL 2020 Match (View Pics)

Scenario #1

If Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday, both Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will qualify for the IPL 2020 playoffs irrespective of tonight’s (DC vs RCB) result.

Scenario #2

If Sunrisers Hyderabad manage to beat Mumbai Indians, in that case the loser of DC vs RCB will still qualify but net run rate will come into calculation. The loser of DC vs RCB will have to make sure that they do not lose the game by a big margin. A narrow defeat will see loser of DC vs RCB qualify while Kolkata Knight Riders will be eliminated. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Kolkata Knight Riders Knock RR Out of Playoffs; RCB, DC, KKR, SRH in Contention for Remaining Three Spots.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios Updated: Here’s How RCB, DC, KKR and SRH Can Make it to Final Four

Scenario #3

In case there is a tie on net run rate between KKR and loser of DC vs RCB match, the team with most wickets per fair deliveries will advance to playoffs. So, as per that tally, both Delhi and Bangalore will go through as they already have take more wickets than KKR.

So, last two games of the first round of the IPL 2020 are very much important and four teams- DC, RCB, KKR and SRH are in contention for playoffs with three spots up for grabs. Defending champions have already qualified for last four and have booked their place for Qualifier 1.