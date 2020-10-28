RBSE Class 10 Registration: Rajasthan Board Starts Registration Process for 10th Board Exam 2021

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has started the online registration process for class10 board exams 2021. Students enrolled in RBSE class 10 can complete the online registration process till 30 November 2020 and the registration fee can be paid till December 3.

The board has mentioned all the details of the RBSE Class 10 registration process 2021 on the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Students must visit the official website and read the official notification and instructions carefully before heading up for RBSE class 10 registration 2021. Click on the direct link to read the official notification

http://www.bserexam.com/MainExam/HELP/Online_From_vig2021.pdf

RBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2021: How to fill the application form

Step 1: First, students have to visit the official website http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which reads ‘ONLINE Form Filling 10th,12th, Prav. & V.Upad. Main Exam 2021 Portal’

Step 3: A new page will open, enter your student login id and password and submit

Step 4: Fill the RBSE class 10 online application form

Step 5: Make the payment of the registration fee and complete the Rajasthan Board class 10 registration process as per the instructions

As per the official notification, the RBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2021 application fee can be paid online through debit card, credit card, net banking or e-challan. The registration fee for regular candidates is Rs 600 and for private candidates is Rs 650. The board will not charge any registration fee from the blind and handicapped students. According to the notification, children of martyrs or of Jawans of Pulwama attack are also exempted from paying the RBSE class 10 registration fee. They only have to pay RBSE Class 10 board exams fee of Rs 50. In case of any query or doubt, students can contact their respective schools.

The board has also instructed the students who already had taken class 10 board exams from other boards to obtain an eligibility certificate form RBSE.