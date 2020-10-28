RBSE Class 10 and 12 board exam 2021 online registration begins, enroll by 30 November

RBSE Board exams 2021| The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has started the registration process of Classes 10 and 12 board examination 2021.

According to a report by NDTV, the online registration process will be open till 30 November. Students can pay the fee to appear for the board exam by 3 December.

The application fee should be paid online using credit card, debit card, net banking, or e-challan.

The Rajasthan board will not charge application fee from blind, handicapped students and children of martyrs or of jawans of Pulwama attack.

Students will also be required to provide their passport size photographs and scanned copies of signature in the prescribed format at the time of filling on Rajasthan Board application form.

A report by The Times of India mentioned Rajasthan Board Secretary Arvind Kumar Sengwa saying that the fee for regular students is Rs 600 and private students will have to pay Rs 650.

For practical examination, students will be required to pay additional Rs 100.

Schools have been asked to fill the exam forms online using the ID provided by the Rajasthan board. Private schools will be required to deposit the affiliation fees before filling the board application form.

As per a report by The Indian Express, the Rajasthan Board has reduced the syllabus from Classes 9 to 12 by 40 percent for the upcoming examinations. The decision to downsize the syllabus has been taken because of the loss of teaching hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The rest of the rules for the board exam remain unchanged.

Schools in the country were closed due to the pandemic and subsequent lockdown. Classes were held online.

Also See: RBSE Praveshika and Varishtha Upadhyay supplementary 2020 results declared; check score on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE Class 12: Supplementary exam results declared at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, 19,616 students qualify

REET Result 2018: Level 2 scores declared; check your grades at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Read more on India by Firstpost.