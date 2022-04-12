RBR and Aite-Novarica Group Join Forces

Merger creates the preeminent global research and advisory firm focused on the financial services and retail technology sectors

Boston and London, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RBR, the leading provider of strategic research and data on banking automation, cards, payments, and retail technology, and Aite-Novarica Group (ANG), an advisory firm providing mission-critical insights on technology, regulations, markets, and operations to banks, payments providers, insurers, and securities firms today announced their intention to merge.

“RBR has built both a world-class research and data collection reputation and deep relationships with its customers,” says Kurt Reisenberg, CEO of the combined company. “Combining RBR's unrivalled data products and research capabilities with Aite-Novarica Group’s market-leading insights and advisory services creates an unparalleled combination with potential to deliver even more impact to our clients.”

RBR’s global market research offerings are relied upon by leading payment networks and financial and retail technology suppliers worldwide. Joining with Aite-Novarica Group further solidifies its position as the preeminent insights and advisory firm focused on financial services. Additionally, RBR's location and formidable reputation around the globe immediately expand Aite-Novarica Group’s international presence.

Commenting on the merger, Dominic Hirsch, MD of RBR, says “ANG’s analyst-driven advisory capabilities and strong foothold in the US complement RBR’s global industry research and client reach. RBR is excited to begin a new chapter in its three-decade long history of providing excellence to clients in the cards, payments, banking and retail technology sectors.”

The leadership teams of RBR and ANG will be coming together to ensure the merger delivers maximum value to clients and fully leverages the opportunities it creates. Both organisations will continue to offer their entire suite of reports, subscriptions, data services, bespoke research and consulting, and conferences. They will continue to operate as independent brands pending a comprehensive and strategic branding review. The combined company will be jointly headquartered in Boston and London.

About Aite-Novarica Group

Aite-Novarica Group is an advisory firm providing mission-critical insights on technology, regulations, markets, and operations to hundreds of banks, payments providers, insurers, and securities firms as well as the technology and service providers supporting them. Our core values are independence, objectivity, curiosity, and a desire to help all participants in financial services create better, more effective strategies based on data, well-researched opinions, and proven best practices. Our experts provide actionable advice and prescriptive business guidance to our global client base.

About RBR

RBR is a strategic research and consulting firm with three decades of experience in banking and retail technology, cards, and payments. We assist clients by providing independent advice and intelligence through published reports, consulting, newsletters, and events.

