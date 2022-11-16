RBI names former Domino's Pizza CEO Patrick Doyle as executive chair

·4 min read

TORONTO — A former Domino's Pizza CEO is now the executive chair of Tim Hortons' parent company as the fast-food giant focuses on boosting sales and its stock amid economic headwinds.

Restaurant Brands International Inc., which also owns Burger King, Popeyes and Firehouse Subs, said Wednesday that Patrick Doyle had been immediately appointed to the senior role.

"I love the restaurant industry. These are four exceptional brands with real opportunities for accelerated growth," said Doyle, in a statement.

"I am confident we can create one of the most compelling growth stories in the industry."

Doyle was chief executive at Domino's Pizza from 2010 to 2018 and succeeded Daniel Schwartz and Alex Behring, who were co-chairs at RBI and will continue to serve on the company's board of directors.

Doyle's new role will come with an equity package of two million options granted at fair market value and vesting in five years, 500,000 restricted share units vesting over roughly the same period and 750,000 performance share units that will pay out if RBI meets targets.

Doyle's appointment comes as quick-serve restaurants are facing a massive labour crunch, worker demands for higher wages and supply chain challenges, including higher food costs, a lettuce shortage and inflation levels not seen in decades.

At the same time, they are grappling with customers who have not returned to the office five days a week and are thus, not taking as many coffee breaks or buying lunches as frequently.

Sales at downtown Tim Hortons locations alone were about five per cent below 2019 levels in the company's most recent quarter — an improvement compared with a roughly 40 per cent drop during the pandemic.

In response to the economic headwinds and shifting consumer habits, Tim Hortons has been fine tuning prices and calling for the government to provide more flexibility for companies accessing foreign labour.

RBI is hoping Doyle can help the company get through the economic conditions and reinvigorate the business' 29,000 restaurants.

The company said it went with Doyle because at Domino's he led "one of the restaurant industry's most successful transformations by focusing on putting the guest experience first and being the best at digital ordering and food quality."

Doyle delivered 29 consecutive quarters of same store sale increases, system-wide sales growth jumped from $5.6 billion to $13 billion on his watch and he created $11 billion in shareholder value and increased the share price more than 23 times, bringing it from nearly $12 in March 2010 to $271 in June 2018, RBI pointed out.

But some feel RBI should temper its expectations.

"His time at Dominos was during an economic upturn. So far, he hasn't proven his abilities during an economic downturn," said Joanne McNeish, a Toronto Metropolitan University professor specializing in retail marketing, in an email.

She suspects Doyle will have to pay attention to raising prices, products that may or not fit to the Canadian palate and the higher customer wait times that come with fewer employees.

Quick-service restaurant growth is also likely to come under pressure generally.

"The closer we get to full recovery of the food service visits lost during the pandemic, the slower growth will be," said Vince Sgabellone, a food service analyst at the NPD Group research firm, in a statement.

McNeish said Tim Hortons' current growth seems to be coming from new stores and international locations, but Canada is still responsible for most of the revenue.

"I can see why they brought in someone who has experience in turning around another restaurant chain," she said.

"However, I think that Doyle reflects the continued Americanization of Tim Hortons."

RBI chief executive Jose Cil said in a statement that he was "excited" to work with Doyle.

With Doyle on board, Cil said the company will "rapidly accelerate growth in the company and deliver on plans that result in exceptional service for our guests; and excellent returns for our franchisees and for all shareholders."

Franchisee relations have been a sore spot for RBI in the past. In the years leading up to the pandemic, it had several public spats with franchisees over cost-cutting measures, delays in supply deliveries and a $700-million renovation plan the company said would cost store owners $450,000 per restaurant.

Yet the company's share price did not plummet amid the strife. It hovered between $70 and $90 for the last five years.

It rose almost seven per cent to $84.57 in mid-morning trading Wednesday on news of Doyle's appointment and his plans to purchase 500,000 RBI shares. The shares will have a value of about $30 million and Doyle has promised to hold them for at least five years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:QSR)

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Walmart is crushing Target by luring wealthier shoppers and dominating groceries

    Target blamed its weak quarter on a range of factors: slowing sales, higher markdown rates, and an increase in "shrink," or retail theft.

  • Tesla reports 2 new crash fatalities in Model 3 cars

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down the latest news surrounding Tesla crashes and deliveries.

  • US retail sales rose 1.3% last month, a sign of resilience

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans stepped up their spending at retailers, restaurants, and auto dealers last month, a sign of consumer resilience as the holiday shopping season begins amid painfully high inflation and rising interest rates. The government said Wednesday that retail sales rose 1.3% in October from September, up from a flat reading in September from August. The increase was led by car sales and higher gas prices. Still, excluding autos and gas, retail spending rose a solid 0.9% last mon

  • Restaurant Brands, Metro at 52-week Highs on News

    Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX: QSR) hit a new 52-week high of $84.97 Wednesday. Restaurant ...

  • Citadel's Ken Griffin warns the US economy will enter an immediate 'great depression' if China invades Taiwan and cuts off access to its semiconductor industry

    "The United States has no ability to produce anywhere near the number of semiconductors it needs to run its economy," Ken Griffin said.

  • Musk testifies in lawsuit over Tesla compensation package

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the witness stand Wednesday to defend himself in a shareholder lawsuit challenging a compensation package he was awarded by the company’s board of directors that is potentially worth more than $55 billion. Musk denied that he dictated terms of the compensation package or attended any meetings at which the plan was discussed by the board, its compensation committee, or a working group that helped develop it. “I was entirely focused on the execution

  • Costco to set new emission cut targets in deal with activist firm

    Costco Wholesale Corp will set new targets by next year to cut its greenhouse gas emissions, according to an activist investment firm that said the retailer had been a laggard on climate matters. Rivals including Walmart Inc and CVS Corp already have targets to cut their own emissions and those from their supply chains and customer bases, or have plans to set such goals. Costco's new approach "shows that the company is starting to treat climate change with the gravity that the issue – and shareholders – demand," said Leslie Samuelrich, president of Green Century Capital Management, which had pressed for the change and described the company's new position in a statement.

  • UPDATE 1-Blackstone's Schwarzman says he won't back Trump in 2024

    Blackstone Inc Chief Executive Stephen Schwarzman, who has been one of Wall Street's biggest donors to Donald Trump's election campaigns, said on Wednesday he will not back the former president in 2024. Trump announced he would run in the 2024 U.S. presidential election on Tuesday, launching an early bid to become the Republican nominee in an effort to pre-empt potential rivals. Schwarzman said it was time for new party leadership and that he would back a different Republican in the presidential contest.

  • NFI Group reports US$42.6M Q3 loss, revenue up from year ago

    WINNIPEG — NFI Group Inc. reported a loss of US$42.6 million in its latest quarter compared with a loss of US$15.4 million in the same quarter last year as its revenue edged higher. NFI chief executive Paul Soubry says the results reflect the ongoing impacts of unreliable supplier performance, associated production inefficiencies and heightened inflation on input costs. The bus maker, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the loss amounted to 56 cents per share for the company's third quar

  • Pompeo swipes at Trump after 2024 announcement, calls for leaders 'not staring in the rearview mirror claiming victimhood'

    "I'm a victim," Trump proclaimed on Tuesday amid his 2024 campaign announcement. Mike Pompeo, his one-time secretary of state, may launch his own bid.

  • Tesla stock down 2% amid Elon Musk’s court hearing

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita discusses the latest news from the court case over Tesla CEO Elon Musk's 2018 compensation.

  • Fight over aid for climate losses divides UN talks

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — With an end-of-the-week deadline rushing at them faster than agreements are coming out of them, negotiators at the U.N. climate summit were in a difficult spot Wednesday. Talks in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh got off to a plodding start and are behind the pace of previous meetings as government ministers returned to Egypt to take over negotiations with three days left before the scheduled close Friday. “I think we still have a long way to go. But I remain h

  • Elon Musk got a team to trawl Twitter's internal chat platform and create a list of insubordinate employees, resulting in some firings, report says

    Musk has axed around half of Twitter's staff since taking over three weeks ago, and appears to be looking for further cuts.

  • Wizards earn 4th straight victory, 102-92 over Grizzlies

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis scored 25 points and Deni Avdija added 21 to lead the Washington Wizards to their fourth straight victory, 102-92 over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night. The Wizards swept a weekend back-to-back against Utah and Memphis, two of the Western Conference's top teams in the early going this season. Washington did that without Bradley Beal, who is still getting back into playing shape after going through health and safety protocols. Memphis was missing key play

  • Oilers' Evander Kane recounts gruesome injury: 'I've never seen that much blood'

    Edmonton Oilers' forward Evander Kane shared graphic details about the horrific injury he suffered on Tuesday.

  • Highlight-reel goal by Adriana Leon lifts Canada women past Brazil in soccer friendly

    SANTOS, Brazil — Having coached the U.S. to two Olympic gold medals and a silver at the World Cup, Pia Sundhage knows her football. And Sundhage, now in charge of the Brazil women, was quick to praise Canada after her side was beaten 2-1 Friday. "Remember Canada is the gold medallist in the Olympics and they're getting better and better," said the 62-year-old Swede, whose U.S. team beat Canada 4-3 after extra time in an epic semifinal at the 2012 London Olympics. The Canadians took their revenge

  • Alex Killorn scores in OT, Lightning beat Stars 5-4

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Alex Killorn scored from the left circle on a 2-on-1 at 3:43 of overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Dallas Stars 5-4 on Tuesday night. Lightning captain Steve Stamkos got the second assist on the goal, making him the second Tampa Bay player to reach 500 assists. Martin St. Louis holds the team record with 588. Radek Faksa made it 4-4 with 4:42 left in the third period, picking up the Stars' fourth short-handed goal after stealing the puck from Mikhail Sergachev deep

  • Hornets stop 8-game slide with 112-105 win against Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 17 points and nine assists, and the Charlotte Hornets stopped an eight-game slide with a 112-105 victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday night. Charlotte had seven players score in double figures, including its starting lineup. Mason Plumlee had 18 points and 10 rebounds. Terry Rozier scored 17 points, and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 16. Franz Wagner scored 23 points and Wendell Carter Jr., added 20 for Orlando, but the Magic had 22 turnovers. Ball, who missed the H

  • Adebayo scores 30 points as Heat rally past Suns 113-112

    MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 30 points, including a pair of free throws to put Miami up for good with 35 seconds left, and the Heat rallied from a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Phoenix Suns 113-112 on Monday night. Phoenix had three shots to win on its final possession — a missed layup by Cameron Payne, a jumper from Devin Booker that Jimmy Butler blocked, and then a 3-pointer from Booker that fell short. Butler finished with 16 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists for M

  • Gavrikov scores in OT, Blue Jackets beat Flyers 5-4

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored at 3:14 of overtime to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 5-4 victory over Philadelphia on Tuesday night, sending the Flyers to their fourth straight loss. Gavrikov connected off a tic-tac-tie feed from Cole Sillinger to Yegor Chinakhov. Boone Jenner scored twice, Eric Robinson had a goal and an assist, Sean Kuraly added a goal and Gavrikov also had an assist for Columbus, which picked up points in its third straight game. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 15