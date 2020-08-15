From RBG to Chief Justice Roberts, Which Supreme Court Justice Is the Richest?

Becoming a member of the Supreme Court is a remarkable achievement — there are only nine of them — and it also pays well, as far as government jobs go. For 2020, the annual salary for associate justices is $265,600, and Chief Justice John Roberts earns $277,700. But a six-figure salary is just a small part of the financial picture for Supreme Court justices, most of whom have a net worth in the millions.

GOBankingRates calculated the net worth of the nine justices based on their 2019 financial disclosure reports, which list the value of their assets and liabilities. Since the figures are given in a range and are not exact, each justice’s lowest-possible and highest-possible net worth has been calculated — and there’s also information on how they’ve made their money.

Last updated: Aug. 17, 2020

9. Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh

Net worth: $15,000 to $65,000

Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed by the Senate as a member of the Supreme Court in October 2018 after being nominated by President Donald Trump to replace Anthony Kennedy, who retired. He previously served as a U.S. Court of Appeals judge for the District of Columbia, confirmed in 2006 after being nominated by former President George W. Bush. Prior to that position, he worked in the Bush White House, serving as senior associate counsel, assistant to the president and staff secretary.

How Brett Kavanaugh Earned His Wealth

Outside of his earnings as a Supreme Court justice, Kavanaugh earns money as a law professor. He has a three-year contract with the Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University as a visiting professor of law, for which he earned $12,500 in 2019, according to his financial disclosure report.

Kavanaugh’s assets include Bank of America accounts and a 401(k).

8. Associate Justice Clarence Thomas

Net worth: $850,010 to $1.9 million

Clarence Thomas was nominated to the Supreme Court by former President George H.W. Bush to replace the retiring Thurgood Marshall and was confirmed by the Senate in October 1991. Like Kavanaugh, he previously served as a judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. Thomas also held prior positions that included assistant attorney general for Jefferson City, Missouri; assistant secretary for civil rights at the U.S. Department of Education; and chairman of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Thomas is the longest-serving justice on the current Supreme Court.

How Clarence Thomas Earned His Wealth

Thomas supplements his Supreme Court earnings with regular teaching jobs. In 2019, he taught at the Scalia Law School, Creighton Law School and the George Washington University School of Law. According to his 2019 financial disclosure paperwork, his assets include multiple IRA and certificate of deposit accounts as well as a rental property.

7. Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor

Net worth: $990,014 to $5.96 million

Sonia Sotomayor has served on a federal bench since 1992, when former President George H.W. Bush nominated her to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. In 1998, she became a judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit following her nomination by former President Bill Clinton. Former President Barack Obama nominated Sotomayor for the Supreme Court in June 2009, and she was confirmed by the Senate in August of that year. She replaced David Souter, who retired.

How Sonia Sotomayor Earned Her Wealth

Sotomayor also writes books. She has authored four, including her autobiography entitled “My Beloved World” and the children’s book “Just Ask!” In 2019, she earned more than $20,000 in book royalties, according to her financial disclosure report.

Sotomayor’s assets include multiple IRA accounts, a rental property in New York City — worth between $1,000,001 and $5 million — and several investment funds.

6. Associate Justice Elena Kagan

Net worth: $1.32 million to $3.06 million

In 2010, President Barack Obama nominated Elena Kagan, a judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, to the Supreme Court. Her previous roles include serving as associate counsel for former President Bill Clinton and as the dean of Harvard Law School from 2003 to 2009. She filled the Supreme Court seat vacated by John Paul Stevens.

How Elena Kagan Earned Her Wealth

