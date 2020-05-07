RBC keeping seniors safe by helping them bank from home

Seniors actively using online banking and mobile

TORONTO , May 7, 2020 /CNW/ - While continuing to provide financial relief to thousands of Canadians coping with the impacts of COVID-19, RBC is also focusing on keeping seniors safe by helping them bank online with confidence. And it's working. RBC has introduced customized support, including special services for seniors, reinforcing the message: be safe and stay home. In just a few weeks, digital enrollment by clients aged 60+ has grown significantly, as has adoption of electronic money transfers and online payments.

"We've seen our communities disrupted, and as we provide support and relief across the country, we want to take special care of our most vulnerable populations," said Neil McLaughlin , Group Head, Personal & Commercial Banking, RBC. "We're giving our seniors the tools, resources and confidence they need to stay safe, and bank from home. Our teams are reaching out to them to provide access to resources and tutorials that will help them bank online safely and securely, as well as personalized assistance where needed."

To help clients who typically use the branch, RBC has initiated a series of outreach programs with local advisors across the country. The goal is to proactively reach out to close to one million clients – more than 60 per cent who are seniors – to check in on their needs, enable them with digital banking and the confidence to bank online where needed, and support their financial well-being.

Helping seniors stay home and stay safe

With government recommendations that seniors self-isolate, RBC offers front of the line access for seniors at branches that are open, for those who must visit a branch for critical banking needs that can only be completed in-person. For all other transactions, RBC call centres provide priority service to seniors. No action is required. Clients are identified when they call RBC using their bank card, and from there, calls are prioritized. To date, more than 40,000 calls from seniors are coming in per week, and the majority are asking for assistance with:

transferring funds

paying bills

enrolling in online banking





Seniors are actively adopting and using digital services

From mid-March to mid-April alone, RBC saw an increase of 84% in digital enrollment by seniors – and a 210% increase in digital activity by seniors who were already enrolled but had not been actively using these services for at least six months. This increased use includes seniors using online banking and mobile options each week to send electronic money transfers (up 55%) and to make payments (up 12%).

Resources for seniors

RBC has created a new website that includes a series of video tutorials and instruction guides to help Canadians with banking at home. The videos and instruction guides walk through how to use RBC Online Banking and the RBC Mobile app for a wide range of banking activities including: how to enroll in RBC Online Banking, how to download the RBC Mobile app, and how to reset a password. The tutorials can be accessed at rbc.com/bankeasy.

Boomerang, powered by RBC Ventures, is a social community that empowers learning, sharing and connection for adults aged 50+ in Canada . Through the recently launched online platform Boomerang at Home, all Canadians can participate in interactive online experiences ranging from cooking, jewellery-making and meditation to book clubs, personal finances and tax preparation. Boomerang also offers businesses and Canadians with a skill to share the opportunity to host an online experience, with full tech support, onboarding, and financial compensation. All Boomerang online experiences are being offered for free for a limited time and are available in English only at this time.

Protecting our communities and employees

While ensuring continuity of essential banking services for clients, RBC has enabled more than 75,000 employees to work from home. Branches are practicing physical distancing and limiting the number of clients in branches at all times. In addition, 40 per cent of branches have been temporarily closed, and clients are asked to reserve branch visits for critical needs that can only be resolved in-person. Clients are encouraged to use the RBC Mobile app and Online Banking for safe, easy and 24/7 access.

RBC continues to collaborate with the Government of Canada to offer online enrollment of Canada Revenue Agency's (CRA) direct deposit, and assistance to Canadian small businesses.

For immediate access to information about the RBC Client Relief Program and self-serve relief, go to rbc.com/covid19. For clients who are facing more extreme financial hardship, please book an appointment with one of our advisors through our online appointment booking service to schedule a time to speak by phone.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 85,000+ employees who bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada , the U.S. and 34 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com .‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact .

SOURCE RBC Royal Bank





