RBC iShares Expands Asset Allocation ETF Offering with the Introduction of Four Sustainable iShares ETFs

TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, RBC iShares expanded its asset allocation exchange traded fund (“ETF”) lineup with the launch of four new environmental, social, and governance (“ESG“)-oriented ETFs that are expected to begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange today. The ESG-oriented ETFs, which join the RBC iShares suite of sustainable ETFs and complement the iShares Core ETF Portfolios, will be managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc.



Continued Demand for Sustainable Investing



Interest and demand for sustainable investing solutions continues to grow, as more investors recognize the potential long-term impact of sustainability risks on their portfolios. This shift in investor preference is helping to steer assets into this category.

Pat Chiefalo, Managing Director, Head of iShares, BlackRock Canada:



“Our goal is to help our clients build well-constructed portfolios to help them reach their investment goals. We know investing can be complicated, but it doesn’t have to be. Since launching our iShares Core ETF Portfolios, Canadian investors and advisors have shown tremendous enthusiasm for our one-ticket ETF solutions. We’re excited to make sustainability more accessible with the addition of these four ESG-oriented ETFs, to help meet the range of investors' goals and risk profiles. RBC iShares is committed to enabling investor choice, by broadening our sustainable investing platform to include these new asset allocation products.”

New ESG Asset Allocation ETFs

To help enable investors to reach their financial goals by providing more choice for different risk profiles, today’s announcement builds upon the success of the existing suite of iShares ESG ETFs and complements the iShares Core ETF Portfolios with the offering of four ESG-oriented multi-asset funds. As the broadest suite of ESG asset allocation ETFs in Canada, these new ESG-oriented ETFs offer equity, growth, balanced and conservative balanced strategies, each in one simple package. Leveraging BlackRock’s expertise, each ETF is designed to allow investors and advisors to gain low-cost exposure to a portfolio of iShares ESG ETFs, and for funds other than the iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio, government bonds, that is diversified by asset class and region, is monitored continuously and rebalanced at least annually, to maintain its long-term strategic asset allocation.

Fund Name Ticker Annual Management Fee iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio GCNS 0.22% iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio GBAL 0.22% iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio GGRO 0.22% iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio GEQT 0.22%

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of June 30, 2020, the firm managed approximately US$7.32 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA | Blog: https://www.blackrockblog.com/ | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock .

About iShares

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$2.16 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2020, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock, trusted to manage more money than any other investment firm1.



About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes money managers BlueBay Asset Management and Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage approximately $500 billion in assets and have approximately 1,400 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

