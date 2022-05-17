RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces RBC ETF cash distributions for May 2022
TORONTO, May 17, 2022 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced May 2022 cash distributions for unitholders of RBC ETFs, as follows:
FUND NAME
FUND
CASH
RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Canadian Bond ETF
RLB
$0.036
RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond ETF
RBO
$0.038
RBC Target 2022 Corporate Bond Index ETF
RQJ
$0.037
RBC Target 2023 Corporate Bond Index ETF
RQK
$0.038
RBC Target 2024 Corporate Bond Index ETF
RQL
$0.041
RBC Target 2025 Corporate Bond Index ETF
RQN
$0.040
RBC Target 2026 Corporate Bond Index ETF
RQO
$0.023
RBC Target 2027 Corporate Bond Index ETF
RQP
$0.036
RBC Canadian Discount Bond ETF
RCDB
$0.015
RBC PH&N Short Term Canadian Bond ETF
RPSB
$0.030
RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF
RUSB
$0.040
RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)*
RUSB.U
$0.031
RBC Canadian Preferred Share ETF
RPF
$0.085
RBC Quant Canadian Dividend Leaders ETF
RCD
$0.082
RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF
RBNK
$0.085
RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF
RUD
$0.075
RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*
RUD.U
$0.058
RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF
RUDH
$0.056
RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF
RUBY
$0.050
RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF (USD Units)*
RUBY.U
$0.039
RBC U.S. Banks Yield (CAD Hedged) Index ETF
RUBH
$0.050
RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF
RPD
$0.055
RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*
RPD.U
$0.043
RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF
RPDH
$0.060
RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF
RID
$0.070
RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*
RID.U
$0.055
RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF
RIDH
$0.075
RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF
RXD
$0.060
RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*
RXD.U
$0.047
* Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for RUSB.U, RUD.U, RUBY.U, RPD.U, RID.U, and RXD.U
Unitholders of record on May 24, 2022 will receive distributions payable on May 31, 2022.
For further information regarding RBC ETFs, please visit www.rbcgam.com/etfsolutions.
Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"). Please read the applicable prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. RBC ETFs do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity. Index returns do not represent RBC ETF returns. RBC ETFs are managed by RBC GAM Inc., a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.
About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 88,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.
We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.
About RBC Global Asset Management
RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes money managers BlueBay Asset Management and Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage approximately $580 billion in assets and have approximately 1,500 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.
SOURCE RBC Global Asset Management Inc.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/17/c4231.html