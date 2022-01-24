RBC Global Asset Management Inc. launches new suite of five global portfolios that offer diversification across geographies and investment managers

TORONTO, January 24, 2022 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced the launch of RBC Global Choices Portfolios, an efficient way for investors to access the expertise of a diverse set of investment managers while diversifying beyond their Canadian holdings.

At launch, the five RBC Global Choices Portfolios will be invested in a selection of 10 funds managed by eight different firms and will draw on RBC GAM Inc.'s extensive experience in managing portfolio solutions.

"RBC Global Asset Management has been managing multi-asset portfolio solutions for over 35 years, including our RBC Select Choices Portfolios launched in 2000," said Doug Coulter, President of RBC GAM Inc. "RBC Global Choices Portfolios further expand our solution set, offering Canadian investors a curated selection of funds and ETFs managed by leading third-party managers while providing exposure to global equity markets."

To accommodate the varying risk and return profiles of investors, five options are available, ranging from very conservative to all-equity. The asset mix and management fees for the full RBC Global Choices Portfolios suite are as follows:

Asset Class RBC Global Choices Very Conservative Portfolio RBC Global Choices Conservative Portfolio RBC Global Choices Balanced Portfolio RBC Global Choices Growth Portfolio RBC Global Choices All-Equity Portfolio Global fixed income 75% 60% 40% 25% 1% Global equities 22% 35% 53% 66% 88% Emerging markets equities 3% 5% 7% 9% 11% Management Fee (Series A) 1.60% 1.60% 1.85% 1.85% 1.85% Management Fee (Series F) 0.85% 0.85% 0.85% 0.85% 0.85%

The funds are also offered in Series O units.

Coinciding with today's launch of RBC Global Choices Portfolios, RBC GAM Inc. also expanded its lineup of index-based solutions with the addition of five new RBC Index ETF Funds. Leveraging the RBC iShares strategic alliance, each fund will invest in one or more iShares ETFs. For more information, please read here .

Please consult your advisor and read the prospectus or Fund Facts document before investing. There may be commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses associated with mutual fund investments. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. RBC Funds, BlueBay Funds and PH&N Funds are offered by RBC GAM Inc. and distributed through authorized dealers in Canada. RBC iShares ETFs are comprised of RBC ETFs managed by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. and iShares ETFs managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited. RBC GAM Inc. is a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes money managers BlueBay Asset Management and Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage approximately $580 billion in assets and have approximately 1,500 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

