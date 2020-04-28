RBC Future Launch announces new virtual resource hub for Canadian youth

Over 30 virtual programs have been adapted to help support youth in remote and virtual environments

TORONTO , April 28, 2020 /CNW/ - RBC Future Launch has launched a new, online resource hub dedicated to youth-focused virtual programming and learning opportunities – RBC Future Launch at Home. With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to impact schools, communities and available in-person programming for young people, RBC Future Launch is dedicated to ensuring that youth across Canada have access to resources and tools that will help them navigate through this difficult time and exit the pandemic better prepared.

RBC Future Launch is a ten year, $500 million commitment to helping Canadian youth prepare for the jobs of tomorrow, and the program is committed to supporting youth during these unprecedented times. This virtual resource hub features a variety of online tools, resources and programs immediately available to Canadian youth from coast to coast, and completely accessible from a virtual setting. From coding lessons, to networking opportunities, to skills challenges, this resource hub includes workshops, online learning modules and virtual support services across a wide range of topics and age groups.

"So much of the programming we support through RBC Future Launch is built on bringing people together – to share stories, ideas and to learn from one another," said Mark Beckles , Senior Director, Youth Strategy & Innovation, RBC. "In our current reality, doing this in a physical setting quickly became impossible, but our partners have eagerly adapted to this new normal with virtual programming and resources. We're all inspired to keep supporting young people through these challenging times and beyond."

Examples of available programs and resources include, but are not limited to, the following:

RBC Future Launch would like to extend a sincere thank you to all partners involved in this initiative. As we all adapt and pivot to work and collaborate differently, we thank them for their contributions and ingenuity during an exceptional time.

To learn more, and for a complete list of available resources, please visit: rbc.com/futurelaunchathome.

