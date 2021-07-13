RBC to become financial anchor at Hub350, Canada's largest technology park

One of Canada's largest banks is focusing on delivering innovative capital solutions and a global footprint to Hub350

OTTAWA, ON, July 13, 2021 /CNW/ - The Kanata North Business Association (KNBA) and Hub350 have announced a collaboration with Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) that will see the bank become the anchor financial sponsor for the hub, bringing innovative financial services and expertise to technology entrepreneurs at all stages of their lifecycle.

With RBC at its helm as anchor financial sponsor, Hub350 will officially launch this fall, creating both a physical gateway for Canada's largest technology park at 350 Legget Drive, and fostering a collaborative environment where corporate innovation partners, academia, investors and talent from across the country and around the world can connect to Kanata North's 540 companies immediately.

"RBC's visionary support for Canada's entrepreneurs is no secret, and it makes them the perfect financial partner for Hub350," said Victoria McGlone, Chief Operating Officer at KNBA. "As our unique ecosystem develops strategically to support entrepreneurs in a world-class way, we want to disrupt how our technology companies access capital, and work with partners like RBC to provide out of the box solutions to foster growth and create Canadian success stories."

RBC will offer a full suite of banking services and knowledge products at HUB350, including RBCx, a market-leading platform to accelerate the entrepreneurial journey at every stage of growth, offering access to capital solutions, innovative financial products and services, and operational expertise to help technology companies scale.

Products and solutions for all companies, from inception to IPO, include:

Innovative financial products, including credit and specialized banking

Deep sector expertise in specialized tech verticals, including clean tech and life sciences

Offers from industry-leading providers within the RBCx marketplace

An inspired network of founders and funders engaged through curated events and content

"We are committed to supporting entrepreneurs – from startup to scale up – who are disrupting business models, industries and sectors," said Raymond Rashed, Director, RBCx. "We feel we can do this best at Canada's largest technology park and look forward to helping companies grow their ideas and products so Canadian-led innovation can be front and centre on the world stage."



Kanata North has been steadily evolving into Canada's leading hub for cutting-edge tech businesses and knowledge-based industries, having created over 33,000 skilled jobs and contributing over $13 billion to Canada's GDP every year.

In collaboration with RBC and RBCx, KNBA is confident that connections with venture capitalists and lenders from government and private entities, both nationally and internationally, will be formed. The bank will have naming rights to the 4,000 square feet Finance Quarter at Hub350. RBC's leadership will support KNBA member companies and help attract new organisations to the tech park.

"For well over 25 years, RBC has invested in the potential of big ideas and big ambitions by working alongside so many innovators and entrepreneurs in Canada's Tech Hub," said Marjolaine Hudon, Regional President, RBC. "This partnership with Hub350 at KNBA builds on RBC's unwavering support of our vibrant tech and innovation sector, which in turn benefits our community."

For more information, visit RBCx.com and Hub350.com.

About KNBA & Hub350

Kanata North Business Association is a non-profit organization committed to representing and advocating for the best interests of the over 543 member companies located in the area. As a critical part of Ottawa's economic development future and a renowned hub of technology and innovation, the Kanata North business area is a robust and vital region that can foster even greater success for its constituent companies. Hub350 is a new ecosystem for Industry, Academic and Finance partners to co-exist and collaborate in the heart of Kanata North. For more information visit: www.kanatanorthba.com or www.hub350.com.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 86,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

