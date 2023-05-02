RBA interest rates: Reserve Bank increases official cash rate to 3.85% in shock decision

Photograph: Steven Saphore/Reuters

Australians’ respite from rising borrowing costs will be a short one, with the Reserve Bank surprising most economists by lifting its key interest rate again and warning of more hikes to come.

The RBA board raised its cash rate 25 basis points to 3.85% at its monthly meeting on Tuesday, defying investors who had bet the central bank would extend its pause for a second month.

The move comes on top of 10 consecutive rises since last May and brings the cumulative increase to 3.75%.

“Inflation in Australia has passed its peak, but at 7% is still too high and it will be some time yet before it is back in the target range,” Philip Lowe, RBA governor, said in a statement. “Given the importance of returning inflation to target within a reasonable timeframe, the board judged that a further increase in interest rates was warranted today.”

The rates decision defied last week’s release of weaker-than-expected inflation, particularly for the underlying price pressures the RBA follows closely.

Instead, the board weighed other factors, such as a jobless rate at near half-century lows, the nation’s population expected to swell 700,000 this year and next and a rebound in property prices.

The central bank has lately weathered its most intense scrutiny in decades with the release of the RBA review. The report recommended the creation of a more specialised monetary policy board among other changes, with Lowe critical of some of the findings including how the current board makes key decisions.

More to follow