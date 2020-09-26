RB vs RM Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Real Betis vs Real Madrid Football Match

Real Madrid will chase their first win of the season when they visit Real Betis for their second La Liga 2020-21 match on September 27, 2020 (Sunday). Real Madrid, defending La Liga champions, were held to a goalless draw by Real Sociedad in their opening league match of the season. Betis, on the other, are off to a flying start and have recorded wins in both of their first two La Liga matches. They are also unbeaten in their last three league games against Madrid and beat them 2-1 at home last season. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for all tips and suggestions to pick the best team for RB vs RM La Liga match should scroll down for all information. Luis Suarez Completes Transfer to Atletico Madrid, Uruguayan Striker Signs Two-Year Contract.

Betis beat Alaves 1-0 in their first La Liga 2020-21 match before defeating Valladolid 2-0 in their second game and are currently placed second in the points table. They continue to be without Dani Martin, Victor Camarasa and Francis Guerrero, who are out with injuries while Andres Guardado is a major doubt for this clash. Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio are still nursing their injuries for Real Madrid while Mariano Diaz is out with a tonsil surgery. Barcelona Gets Trolled After Lionel Messi Slams Catalan Club Over Luis Suarez’s Departure to Atletico Madrid, Check Angry Tweets by Fans!

Real Betis vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Real Madrid custodian Thibaut Courtois (RM) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Real Betis vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Sergio Ramos (RM), Emerson-Junior (RB) and Dani Carvajal (RM) can be selected the three defenders for this side.

Real Betis vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Nabil Fekir (RB), Isco (RM), Toni Kroos (RM) and Sergio Canales (RB) will be the four midfielders.

Real Betis vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Karim Benzema (RM), Antonio Sanabria (RB) and Vinicius Junior (RM) should be selected as the three-man forward line.

Real Betis vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21, Drea11 Team Prediction: Thibaut Courtois (RM), Sergio Ramos (RM), Emerson-Junior (RB), Dani Carvajal (RM), Nabil Fekir (RB), Isco (RM), Toni Kroos (RM), Sergio Canales (RB), Karim Benzema (RM), Antonio Sananbria (RB) and Vinicius Junior (RM).

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema (RM) should be made the captain for this Dream11 fantasy team while Real Betis’ midfielder Nabil Fekir (RB) can be appointed the vice-captain.