RB Tony Sands and LB Nick Reid to be inducted into KU Football Ring of Honor

Former Kansas football stars Tony Sands and Nick Reid will be inducted into the Kansas football Ring of Honor at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium during KU’s game against UCF on October 7, KU Athletics announced Monday.

The Ring of Honor is the highest honor given to Kansas football players, with Sands and Reid becoming the 24th and 25th members to be inducted.

“Since coming to Lawrence, I have learned more and more about the great impact that both Tony and Nick have had on Kansas Football and their pride of being a Jayhawk,” head coach Lance Leipold said in a release. “Both helped leave Kansas better than they found it and have provided an example for our current players, who are working hard to do the same. Nick and Tony both had the characteristics as players that we want our current team to have. I am excited for both of them and their families to be able to celebrate their careers and have their names inducted into the Ring of Honor on October 7.”

We called his name a lot during his career here, but he deserved one more call...



Welcome to the Ring of Honor, Tony Sands pic.twitter.com/X4JiUCz1v4 — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) April 3, 2023

Sands was a star running back from 1988-91, amassing 3,788 rushing yards on 778 attempts and 28 touchdowns throughout his Kansas career — which all stood as school records upon his departure. In his final game in a Jayhawk uniform, Sands set the FBS record for rushing attempts (58) and rushing yards (396) in a 53-29 victory over Missouri on November 23, 1991 — which still stands as KU’s single-game rushing record.

Sands rushed for 100+ yards 17 times in his career, the most in school history.

He was also the 1991 Big Eight Conference Offensive Player of the Year and was named Third Team All-America by the Associated Press.

Story continues

“It means the world to me, and not only me but to every teammate that had a part in it,” Sands said. “It is unbelievable to have this recognition and to know that my name is going to be in the stadium up amongst the greats. When I go into the Ring of Honor, that means everyone that took part in my success goes in and that just means the world to me.”

A tackling machine who embodied everything it means to be a Jayhawk.



Welcome to the Ring of Honor, Nick Reid pic.twitter.com/yghnHzr43D — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) April 3, 2023

Reid, a Kansas linebacker from 2002-05, started 40 games and played in 48 in a Jayhawk uniform. He totaled 416 tackles throughout his Kansas career, which ranks second in school history, while his 40.0 tackles-for-loss ranks fourth.

Reid was a three-time All-Big 12 selection over his career and led the Jayhawks in tackles in three straight seasons (2003-05).

On top of that, Reid became the first Jayhawk to be named Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2005. He is still the only KU player to ever receive the award. He also named Third Team All-America by the Associated Press following his senior season.

“I am truly honored to be getting this recognition, but I know for a fact, it wouldn’t have happened without my teammates,” Reid said in a release. “To think that my children will be able to take my grandchildren to Memorial Stadium and see my name in the Ring of Honor is more than I could have ever dreamt about. I am forever grateful to be a Jayhawk. Rock Chalk!”