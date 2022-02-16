RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich live stream: How can I watch Champions League game on TV in UK today?

(AFP via Getty Images)

Bayern Munich travel to Austria for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with RB Salzburg tonight.

Bundesliga champions Bayern are again among the favourites to win the competition this season.

Salzburg have reached the knockout stage for the first time in the Champions League era and go into the two-legged tie as heavy underdogs.

Six-time European winners Bayern racked up a perfect six wins from six in the group stage, with Robert Lewandowski hitting nine goals.

Austrian champions Salzburg finished second behind Lille in their group.

Where to watch Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg

TV channel: The match will be televised on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting at 7:30pm and kick-off set for 8pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the BT Sport website and app.

