RB retain driver Tsunoda for 2025

Yuki Tsunoda has scored 19 points so far this season while team-mate Daniel Ricciardo has five [Getty Images]

Yuki Tsunoda will stay at Red Bull’s second team for a fifth season in 2025.

The outfit, who changed their name to RB this year, said on Saturday that they had taken up their contractual option on the Japanese, who is a protege of Red Bull’s engine partner Honda.

Team principal Laurent Mekies said he had been impressed by Tsunoda’s “simply phenomenal” progress this season.

"He keeps surprising us all, race after race,” Mekies said.

“There’s no doubting his natural speed, to which he has now added a much more mature approach and this combination makes him a very quick and consistent performer, and a great team player.”

Tsunoda said: “It’s a good feeling to have my future decided so early in the year.

“The team has a big development project ahead and I’m excited to be part of it. It’s great to know that everyone appreciates all the hard work I have put in and that the team believes I can help it move further up.”

RB made no mention of the second seat, currently occupied by Daniel Ricciardo.

The team are expected to choose between retaining the Australian, who has struggled to match Tsunoda this season, and reserve driver Liam Lawson, the New Zealander who impressed when he substituted for five races last year when Ricciardo broke his hand in a crash at the Dutch Grand Prix.