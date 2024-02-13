RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid lineups: Confirmed team news, predicted XI, injury latest for Champions League today

Real Madrid will tonight have to make do without Jude Bellingham for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash with RB Leipzig.

The England midfielder sprained his ankle in the weekend win over Girona, ruling him out for at least a couple of weeks.

Since arriving in the summer, Bellingham has been a central figure in Carlo Ancelotti’s 4-4-2 diamond formation but this will not be his first absence of the season and the Real coach has previously been well-prepared with an alternative.

Brahim Diaz has replaced Bellingham on each previous occasion and should start in Germany.

Jude Bellingham has suffered an ankle injury (REUTERS)

However Leipzig boss Marco Rose, Bellingham’s former boss at Borussia Dortmund, remarked: “I don't believe he'll be out until he's not in the stadium [on Tuesday]. I know Jude, he will do everything to play the Champions League game.

“He might see other doctors [on Monday] in order to be fit. I've read a lot but we'll see if he's here or not.”

Meanwhile, Madrid have an injury crisis in defence to contend with. Antonio Rudiger will miss out, along with long-term absentees Eder Militao and David Alaba.

Nacho Fernandez is expected to return however, after Dani Carvajal and Aurelien Tchouameni formed a makeshift central defensive partnership against Girona.

Leipzig have almost a fully fit squad to pick from, including captain Willi Orban after his recent return from a knee injury. However, Amadou Haidara is a doubt after returning from Mali’s Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a knee problem.

Predicted lineups

RB Leipzig XI: Gulacsi; Simakan, Klostermann, Orban, Raum; Simons, Schlager, Kampl, Olmo; Sesko, Openda

Doubts: Haidara

Real Madrid XI: Lunin; Vazquez, Carvajal, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Camavinga; Diaz; Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr

Injuries: Bellingham, Alaba, Militao, Rudiger, Courtois

Time and date: 8pm GMT, Tuesday February 13, 2024

Venue: Red Bull Arena

TV channel: TNT Sports