RB Leipzig vs PSG LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

A Paris Saint-Germain side to have underwhelmed so far travel to RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

Despite an ambitious summer recruitment drive to have seen the likes of Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi move to the French capital on free transfers, Mauricio Pochettino is yet to truly get his star-studded squad to click into place.

While PSG did manage to win the reverse fixture thanks to two goals from Messi and one from Kylian Mbappe, they also conceded twice and did not particularly convince defensively.

Clearly, their standing at the top of Champions League Group A, as well as Ligue 1, would suggest that things are going well, although that is looking at the situation without nuance. PSG have looked far too beatable far too often.

Still, it’d be brave to write off a team of their individual quality, even without the injured Messi.

Kick-off time and venue: 20.00pm GMT, Red Bull Arena, Leipzig.



Welcome

16:18 , Jonathan Gorrie

Welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of PSG’s trip to RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

A win here and PSG could all but qualify despite a largely underwhelming campaign thus far.

Kick-off is scheduled for 20.00pm GMT at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.