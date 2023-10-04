RB Leipzig vs Man City LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

RB Leipzig vs Man City - LIVE!

Manchester City look to avoid falling to a third straight defeat as they travel to take on RB Leipzig in the Champions League tonight. After a Carabao Cup exit to Newcastle, Pep Guardiola’s side were beaten over the weekend by Wolves as their unbeaten start to the Premier League season came to an end.

The Champions League holders had to come from behind in the opening match of their European defence, as Red Star Belgrade took a shock lead before City turned things around in relatively routine fashion. Rodri starts for City tonight, despite still being suspended domestically, while Erling Haaland leads the line, having scored five goals in his last appearance against Leipzig.

The Bundesliga side beat Young Boys in their opening Champions League match and have the quality to cause City problems, as they showed when hammering Bayern Munich earlier this campaign. They did however suffer an 8-1 aggregate defeat when facing Guardiola’s side in the knockout stages last season. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Rasen Ballsport Leipzig 0 - 1 Manchester City FC

20:38 , Matt Verri

35 mins: Rare chance for Leipzig to counter.

When they do, it’s always down their left but they don’t want to run at Walker. That’s why, Openda briefly tries to do so and immediately he loses the ball.

20:34 , Matt Verri

31 mins: Haaland should make it 2-0!

Flag stays down and Haaland is in behind, tight angle and his poked finish is just wide of the far post. That was a massive chance.

Looks like it would have counted, just about onside.

20:32 , Matt Verri

29 mins: Foden with another chance, after Lewis and Silva combine brilliantly on the run.

This time the shot is charged down and Leipzig scramble it clear, but this isn’t working at all for the hosts. One down, but it could easily be three or four.

20:30 , Matt Verri

27 mins: Will Leipzig actually decide to leave their half now?

No sign of it yet. So easy for City so far, who have been utterly dominant. Lewis so impressive in midfield.

GOAL! RB Leipzig 0-1 Man City | Phil Foden 25'

20:28 , Matt Verri

Well that’s been coming!

City finally get the goal they deserve. Lewis in down the right, pulls the ball back perfect and Foden runs onto it to finish first-time. Lovely goal.

20:25 , Matt Verri

22 mins: Gvardiol too keen as Simakan brings the ball forward, Leipzig free-kick.

Well, they’ve barely had a kick so far but Leipzig have made it to the midway point of the first-half with it still goalless... somehow.

20:22 , Matt Verri

19 mins: And another chance!

Leipzig give it away on the edge of their own box, Foden picks the ball up and jinks past the challenges.

Off balance as he fires at goal, shot slices wide of the far post. Relentless from the visitors.

20:20 , Matt Verri

17 mins: The goal is coming if it stays like this, just constant pressure from City.

Silva out wide on the right, cuts inside into the box and onto his favoured left foot. Gets the shot away, did that strike an arm? City think so, referee does not. No penalty.

20:17 , Matt Verri

14 mins: What a miss!

City have somehow not taken the lead! Ball falls for Foden in the box, his shot bobbles towards the back post where Silva somehow turns it wide from about two yards.

Completely free - any sort of decent contact and it’s a goal.

20:16 , Matt Verri

13 mins: Chance for City at one end, but Grealish takes long to do anything with the ball and eventually decides to turn back as the opportunity goes.

Leipzig eventually win it back, Raum whips a decent cross into the City box but Dias is there to head the danger away.

20:14 , Matt Verri

11 mins: We’ve played just over ten minutes in Germany - City have had just under 90% possession!

Leipzig with no interest in pressing the visitors, giving the City defenders and midfielders all the time they want on the ball.

They have though done a decent job of keeping Haaland quiet... for now.

20:11 , Matt Verri

8 mins: Lewis with a nice drive through the Leipzig midfield, lays it off to Foden and the Englishman has space 25 yards out.

Opts to go for the shot, cannons into a white shirt though and Leipzig can clear. City seeing all of the ball but yet to create anything in the way of clear-cut chances.

20:08 , Matt Verri

5 mins: There was a moment for the hosts.

Lewis caught on the ball, Schlager robs him and Leipzig suddenly have space to burst into.

Really good from Lewis though, gets back quickly and wins the ball to make up for the earlier error.

20:06 , Matt Verri

3 mins: The early pattern is an expected one.

Leipzig sitting in a mid-block, letting City have the ball in defence and then looking to pounce quickly on the counter when they win the ball back.

That plan relies on actually winning the ball back though - City confident so far.

KICK-OFF!

20:03 , Matt Verri

We’re up and running!

19:59 , Matt Verri

Teams are out onto the pitch, Marco Rose rocking a very strong cardigan look tonight.

As ever, the Champions League anthem isn’t exactly warmly received by the Man City fans in attendance...

Here we go!

19:53 , Matt Verri

Players will be in the tunnel any minute now.

Both these sides made strong starts to their Europeans campaigns, so a chance to take real control of Group G tonight.

It’s very rarely boring when Leipzig are involved - that might suit City though!

(REUTERS)

Atmosphere building in Germany...

19:47 , Matt Verri

Big game to come!

19:40 , Matt Verri

This is obviously a big test for City, but Pep Guardiola might have one eye on this weekend too.

His side travel to Arsenal on Sunday afternoon, in a match that provides the best two sides last season to make a statement in this title race.

In an ideal world, the City boss will be able to bring off some of his stars early in the second-half, with the win over Leipzig already secured.

Lots of work to do to get to that point though!

How City got off the mark in Europe this season...

19:34 , Matt Verri

Dias: Motivation could not be higher

19:23 , Matt Verri

Ruben Dias insists motivation is just as high for Manchester City this season, despite finally winning the Champions League in last season’s treble-winning campaign.

Dias said: “Most definitely. More beautiful than doing it once is to do it twice and more beautiful that three Premier Leagues in a row is to win four.

“Also more beautiful than winning one Champions League is to win two in a row, the same goes to the FA Cup.

“The motivation couldn’t be any higher. We’re aware we’ve done something very special. We’re all very young and very hungry as well, we’ll make the math when it’s time to make it.

(PA)

Leipzig in the building!

19:16 , Matt Verri

Gvardiol backed to impress on return

19:09 , Matt Verri

Ruben Dias has hailed Josko Gvardiol’s start to life at Manchester City, believing his fellow centre-back has quickly settled in after his summer move from RB Leipzig.

“I think he’s settling in very good. He’s a player with a tremendous quality, that’s easy to see,” Dias said.

“More than that is the fact he really wants to win. He’s one more piece to join to the party. He’s settling in very well. Good easy-going guy, easy person to communicate off and on the pitch.

“And obviously individual qualities aside that’s one big quality to have, that easy communication especially on the pitch.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Silva straight back into City side

19:00 , Matt Verri

Interesting lineup named by Guardiola.

Bernardo Silva makes an immediate returing to the starting lineup after injury, while it’s Rico Lewis who partners Rodri in midfield. Kalvin Phillips on the bench.

Erling Haaland leads the line, Jack Grealish also starts as Julian Alvarez drops out of the side. Josko Gvardiola lines up at left-back against his former club.

Kevin Kampl only fit enough for the Leipzig bench tonight, where he is joined by Timo Werner and Benjamin Sesko.

(Getty Images)

RB Leipzig team news

18:55 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Blaswich, Klostermann, Simakan, Castello Jr., Raum, Xavi Simons, Seiwald, Schlager, Forsberg, Openda, Poulsen

Subs: Gulacsi, Lenz, Haidara, Werner, Baumgartner, Carvalho, Sesko, Kampl

Man City team news

18:50 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Lewis, Rodri, Bernardo, Foden, Grealish, Haaland

Subs: Ortega Moreno, Carson, Phillips, Stones, Ake, Kovacic, Doku, Alvarez, Gomez, Nunes, Bobb

Team news to come!

18:45 , Matt Verri

We’ll have all the team news from Leipzig within the next 15 minutes.

Man City have been boosted by the return of John Stones and Bernardo Silva to training, and the pair have both travelled with the squad to Germany.

Stones has not played since the Community Shield with a thigh problem while Silva has missed the last three games with a knock.

Guardiola said yesterday: “They feel better, Bernardo better than John. Both travel and we’ll decide tomorrow.

“We’re really happy they’re back. It’s taken a bit longer but they are back. That is the good news for us.”

(REUTERS)

“Tough game but we’re excited"

18:38 , Matt Verri

"Goosebumps." 💬



"Goosebumps." 💬

We spoke to @xavisimons about his #UCL debut, the upcoming clash with Man City and the support from the fans 📢

Arsenal could face major blow ahead of City clash

18:31 , Matt Verri

Arsenal are facing an anxious wait to discover the extent of an injury suffered by Bukayo Saka in last night’s 2-1 Champions League defeat by Lens, with Sunday’s six-pointer against Manchester City looming.

Saka was forced off before half-time after feeling what manager Mikel Arteta described as “muscular” discomfort and was set for a scan and assessments by medical staff on Wednesday.

“I think every team in the world would miss Bukayo, but we have to see what happens in the next few days,” said Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard. “Hopefully, it’s not too bad and he’ll be ready for Sunday.

“Last night was not the best game for us. We have to keep going, we have to learn from it and make sure we bounce back in the next game. We have to move on, that’s all we can do now. It’s a massive game coming up and everyone is excited. We have to look forward, make sure we’re ready on Sunday.”

(Getty Images)

Haaland wants more of the same!

18:22 , Matt Verri

It was not an ideal night for RB Leipzig the last time these two sides met... to put it mildly.

They clubs met faced each other in the last-16 of the Champions League back in March, with the German side holding Man City to a 1-1 draw on home soil in the first leg.

There ends the good news. City won 7-0 at the Etihad, with Erling Haaland scoring five times. Room for improvement, for Leipzig...

Guardiola downplays travel issues

18:14 , Matt Verri

Pep Guardiola brushed off late changes to Manchester City’s travel plans for the trip to Leipzig.

The treble winners were due to fly to Germany for the Group G encounter on Tuesday afternoon but were delayed due to strong winds in the Leipzig area and their flight was rescheduled for the evening.

City manager Guardiola, who had been due to hold a pre-match press conference at the RB Arena on Tuesday, instead spoke to media remotely before travelling.

“It’s no problem,” he said. “That it’s safe to fly and land, that’s the important thing.

“It’s not at 7pm, (they said) you have to do it at 9pm and it’s not a problem. The authorities said it was so risky to fly before so that’s why we made the training session longer and the lunch longer.

“We have time to rest and now we are going to fly to Germany.”

(Action Images via Reuters)

Tonight’s setting!

18:06 , Matt Verri

Standard Sport prediction

17:56 , Matt Verri

Even though the last week or so hasn’t been great for City, it would be foolish to bet against them.

There are usually goals when Leipzig are involved and they can cause the City defence problems, but the defending champions should have enough to get the job done in an entertaining clash.

Man City win, 3-1.

Man City team news

17:50 , Matt Verri

John Stones and Bernardo Silva have both returned to training and are pushing to be involved tonight.

Rodri will be available as his three-match ban only applies for domestic football, and should return to partner Mateo Kovacic in midfield as Pep Guardiola opts for experience over the younger Matheus Nunes.

Elsewhere, Jeremy Doku and Phil Foden are the preferred pair to partner Erling Haaland and the “almost undroppable” Julian Alvarez up top. Jack Grealish will be pushing to start, though.

At the back, Josko Gvardiol will hope to get the nod over Nathan Ake at left-back to face his former club.

Manchester City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Foden, Alvarez, Doku; Haaland

(AFP via Getty Images)

RB Leipzig team news

17:42 , Matt Verri

Kevin Kampl is expected to miss out with a hip injury sustained during the draw with Bayern Munich last weekend, joining Timo Werner, Dani Olmo, Willi Orban and El Chadaille Bitshiabu on the treatment table.

Nicolas Seiwald or Amadou Haidara are likely to start in central midfield, while Xavi Simons is one to watch.

(Getty Images)

How to watch RB Leipzig vs Man City

17:37 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1. Coverage begins at 7:45pm BST, ahead of kick-off at 8pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the TNT Sports App.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action right here with us!

Good evening!

17:31 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of RB Leipzig vs Manchester City!

Two defeats in a row heading into this match for Pep Guardiola’s side, very rare that City have to deal with that kind of form. Three on the bounce? Leipzig will be hoping so.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm BST from the Red Bull Arena. Stay with us!