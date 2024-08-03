RB Leipzig prepared for possible exit of €60m Barcelona target

FC Barcelona are yet to wrap up a high-profile signing this summer despite being heavily linked with moves for Dani Olmo and Nico Williams. The Catalan club sent a proposal for the former a couple of days ago but a deal hasn’t been finalized yet.

Despite Joan Laporta being confident of Barcelona’s financial muscle to pull off both signings, there is pessimism surrounding Nico’s arrival. The more realistic option this summer seems like a move for Olmo.

The German club continues to be busy with pre-season preparations as they look to build ahead to a new season, with or without Olmo. The Spanish playmaker is one of the club’s most important players.

As per MARCA, RB Leipzig are prepared for the potential departure of the 26-year-old who seems keen on a return to Barcelona. Their coach Marco Rose has confirmed that the club is looking at all possible solutions this summer.

These quotes are a clear indication from the German club that they are expecting Olmo to leave this summer. Replacing the Spanish playmaker is likely difficult but not impossible for a club with Leipzig’s scouting range.

Hansi Flick and Barcelona meanwhile continue with their pre-season preparations ahead of an El Clasico without any serious additions to the squad. The fact that the team still looks well-rounded is a testament to La Masia’s quality.

Even if Olmo was not to arrive this summer, hypothetically, Barcelona would be well sorted for the #10 position. Pedri and Fermin Lopez are likely to be key cogs in the first team. Meanwhile, Pablo Torre has caught the eye in pre-season.