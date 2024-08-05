🚨 RB Leipzig confirm Xavi Simons stay at club in another loan

RB Leipzig have confirmed Xavi Simons will be staying at the club for a second season-long loan from Paris Saint-Germain.

In what represents another coup for the Bundesliga club this summer after keeping hold of Benjamin Šeško, the 21-year old has decided his immediate future is best served with Marco Rose’s side.

Simons had been linked to multiple clubs across Europe, notably former club Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester United, as well as a return to his parent club, who did not appear keen on a permanent sale.

The Dutch international joined PSG in 2019 after coming through Barça’s fabled La Masia academy, but has made just 11 appearances for the French giants.

Instead, he has spent a season each on loan at PSV and Leipzig respectively, starring for both sides.

He scored 10 goals and provided 15 assists in 43 appearances last season, helping Leipzig to a fourth-placed finish and qualification for the Champions League once again.