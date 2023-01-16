RB Leipzig confirm it is ‘very clear’ Christopher Nkunku will join Chelsea as transfer spending continues

(AFP via Getty Images)

RB Leipzig sporting director Max Eberl has now confirmed forward Christopher Nkunku will join free-spending Chelsea this summer.

Standard Sport understands a move worth over £50m was agreed as far back as Octoeber as Blues continue to revamp their squad under the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital ownership.

Despite on-field struggles this season, the American owners are committed to investing in Graham Potter’s squad as they attempt to challenge for top honours once more.

Joao Felix, albeit initially on a short-term loan, Benoit Badiashile and Mykhaylo Mudryk have already arrived this month to take Chelsea’s spending to over £400m in under a year.

Done deal: Nkunku is on course to join Chelsea this summer (Getty Images)

Nkunku moved to Germany from Paris Saint-Germain in 2019 and has since emerged as one of Europe’s leading attackers.

The west London giants were eager to steal a march on rivals for Nkuku’s signature, and duly moved quickly outside of the transfer window by agreeing to pay more than his £53m release clause, which actives this summer, to ensure they won the race.

The France international has won a raft of individual awards since moving to the Bundesliga after scoring 64 goals while laying on a further 51 assists in 159 appearances.

Speaking to BILD, Eberl said: “The signs are very, very clear that he’s moving to Chelsea.”