Razor Energy Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

Razor Energy Corp.
·25 min read
Razor Energy Corp.
Razor Energy Corp.

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Razor Energy Corp. (“Razor” or the “Company”) (TSXV: RZE) announces its third quarter 2022 financial and operating results. Selected financial and operational information is outlined below and should be read in conjunction with Razor’s unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company’s website www.razor-energy.com.

All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars. Certain metrics, including those expressed on an adjusted basis, are non-IFRS and other financial measures. See “Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures” below.

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS

  • Geothermal Project: FutEra Power Corp. (“FutEra”), a subsidiary of Razor Energy, has partially commissioned the first co-produced geothermal power plant in Canada (“Swan Hills Geothermal Power Project”), with a nameplate capacity of 21 MW of which up to 30% will be sustainable clean power generation. The Swan Hills Geothermal Power Project began producing power to the grid on September 9th, 2022 and generated revenue of $1.9 million in September. The final stages of construction and commissioning are ongoing, with the Swan Hills Geothermal Power Project anticipated to be fully operational by the end of 2022.

  • CO2 Enhanced Oil Recovery Engineering Review: Sproule Associates Limited (“Sproule”) completed an engineering review of the results of a previous operator’s CO2 enhanced oil recovery (“EOR”) pilot (the “CO2 Pilot”) in Razor’s South Swan Hills Unit (“SSHU”) and Sproule’s work confirmed additional and continued injection of CO2 should result in incremental recoverable reserves.

  • CO2 Enhanced Oil Recovery Scheme Approval: Razor received approval from the Alberta Energy Regulator for a miscible CO2 EOR scheme in the Beaverhill Lake U and V Pools located in the SSHU. Razor is actively developing a long-term plan to inject CO2 and expects incremental recovery of hydrocarbons when CO2 is injected into the reservoir.

Q3 2022 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Production: Averaged 4,514 boe/d, an increase of 27% from Q3 2021 and 4% from Q2 2022. Average production was 4,437 boe/d for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of 37% compared to the same period in 2021.

  • Cash Flow From Operating Activities: Generated cash flow from operating activities of $12.2 million in Q3 2022, representing an increase of $14.6 million from Q3 2021.

  • Capital Expenditures: Invested $6.7 million in Q3 2022, with $4.3 million attributed to the advance the Swan Hills Geothermal Power Project and the remaining $2.4 million attributed to Razor and Blade Energy Services Corp.

NEAR AND MEDIUM-TERM OBJECTIVES

  • Safely execute our production enhancement programs and commission the Swan Hills Geothermal Power Project.

  • Reduce net debt through a measured investment in production enhancement while continuing to optimize operational and administrative costs.

  • Actively identify and consider asset acquisitions and business combinations with other oil and gas producers, energy related service companies, and lower carbon electricity producers and technologies.

SELECT QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS
The following tables summarizes key financial and operating highlights associated with the Company’s financial performance.

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30

 

 

 

September 30

 

 

($000s, except for per share amounts and production)

2022

 

2021

 

% Change

 

2022

 

2021

 

% Change

 

Production

Light oil (bbl/d)

2,816

 

2,282

 

23

 

2,755

 

2,074

 

33

 

Natural gas (mcf/d)1

4,948

 

4,381

 

13

 

4,737

 

3,934

 

20

 

NGLs (boe/d)

873

 

554

 

58

 

893

 

513

 

74

 

Total (boe/d)

4,514

 

3,567

 

27

 

4,437

 

3,242

 

37

 

Sales Volumes

 

 

 

 

 

 

Light oil (bbl/d)

2,831

 

2,304

 

23

 

2,768

 

2,075

 

33

 

Natural gas (mcf/d)1

4,342

 

3,831

 

13

 

4,255

 

3,533

 

20

 

NGLs (boe/d)

873

 

554

 

58

 

893

 

513

 

74

 

Total (boe/d)

4,428

 

3,497

 

27

 

4,370

 

3,177

 

38

 

Oil inventory volumes(bbls)

11,645

 

7,752

 

50

 

11,645

 

7,752

 

50

 

Financial

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oil and NGL sales

33,158

 

19,295

 

72

 

102,706

 

47,108

 

118

 

Natural gas sales

1,979

 

1,348

 

47

 

6,931

 

3,179

 

118

 

Power generation

1,893

 

-

 

100

 

1,893

 

-

 

100

 

Blending and processing income

873

 

455

 

92

 

2,692

 

2,599

 

4

 

Other revenue

667

 

248

 

169

 

1,670

 

800

 

109

 

Total Revenue

38,570

 

21,346

 

81

 

115,892

 

53,686

 

116

 

Cash flow from (used in) operating activities

12,235

 

(2,340

)

623

 

15,954

 

(5,454

)

393

 

Funds flow2

3,426

 

306

 

1,020

 

19,175

 

(755

)

2,640

 

Adjusted funds flow2

2,929

 

1,113

 

163

 

18,637

 

852

 

2,087

 

Net income (loss)

(8,788

)

9,669

 

(191

)

(11,842

)

(1,510

)

684

 

Per share – basic and diluted

(0.36

)

0.46

 

(178

)

(0.50

)

(0.07

)

614

 

Common shares outstanding, end of period

25,275

 

21,064

 

20

 

25,275

 

21,064

 

20

 

Weighted average, basic

25,275

 

21,064

 

20

 

24,334

 

21,064

 

16

 

Weighted average, diluted

25,275

 

21,064

 

20

 

24,334

 

21,064

 

16

 

Total Assets

200,861

 

199,233

 

1

 

200,861

 

199,233

 

1

 

Cash

3,681

 

3,952

 

(7

)

3,681

 

3,952

 

(7

)

Long-term debt (principal)

84,750

 

72,251

 

17

 

84,750

 

72,251

 

17

 

Net debt2

110,746

 

91,968

 

20

 

110,746

 

91,968

 

20

 

Netback($/boe)2

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oil and gas sales

84.61

 

62.91

 

34

 

90.51

 

56.81

 

59

 

Royalties

(24.39

)

(11.39

)

114

 

(23.12

)

(8.13

)

184

 

Adjusted net operating expenses2 3

(42.99

)

(39.52

)

9

 

(39.41

)

(38.61

)

2

 

Production enhancement expenses2

(6.23

)

(3.87

)

61

 

(7.38

)

(5.47

)

35

 

Transportation and treating

(2.75

)

(2.65

)

4

 

(2.56

)

(2.36

)

8

 

Realized gain (loss) on commodity contracts

(2.73

)

(0.42

)

550

 

(0.83

)

(0.21

)

295

 

Operating Netback2

5.52

 

5.06

 

9

 

17.21

 

2.03

 

748

 

1) Natural gas production includes internally consumed natural gas primarily used in power generation.

2) See "Non-IFRS and other financial measures".

3) Excludes production enhancement expenses incurred in the period.


THIRD QUARTER OPERATIONAL UPDATE

Production volumes in Q3 2022 averaged 4,514 boe/d, an increase of 27% from Q3 2021 volumes of 3,567 boe/d and represents a 4% increase from Q2 2022 of 4,340 boe/d. Production volumes averaged 4,437 boe/d for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of 37% from the same period in the prior year. Highlights of the causes for the differences in production volumes are as follows:

  • Swan Hills – production volumes increased 25% from the same period of 2021. Production in both Q2 and Q3 2022 was negatively impacted by decreased production of approximately 500 boe/d as a result of a non-operated partner reclaiming their working interest in certain properties. This decrease was partially offset by the Company beginning a production enhancement program in Swan Hills in Q2 2022 which extended into Q3 2022. This program has increased production by approximately 216 boe/d in Q3 2022 and 348 boe/d for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. In addition, the operator in Swan Hills Unit No.1 has embarked on various production enhancement activities and the Company anticipates production enhancement activities to continue throughout Q4 2022.

  • Kaybob – production volumes increased 30% from the same period in 2021 as the Company’s production enhancement program was focused in the Kaybob area in the first half of 2022 increasing production by 4 boe/d in Q3 2022 and 238 boe/d for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

  • Southern Alberta – production volumes increased 27% from the same period in 2021 as the result of the Company’s production enhancement program positively impacting volumes by 12 boe/d for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

The increase in production volumes for both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, is largely due to production enhancement activities increasing production 220 boe/d in Q3 2022 and 598 boe/d for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, offset by natural declines, various third-party operational downtime, temporary infrastructure issues and reclaimed working interest by a non-operated partner as discussed above.

Adjusted net operating expenses increased $5.0 million or 39% on a total dollar basis and increased 9% on a per boe basis in Q3 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. The increase in the adjusted net operating expense on a both a total dollar basis and a per boe basis was due primarily to fuel and electricity costs which increased $3.5 million in Q3 2022 as compared to Q3 2021 as well as additional operating costs incurred due to increase in operating activity with the improved price environment.

The primary factors affecting operating costs on a $/boe basis are production levels, workover activity and electricity pricing. Inherent within the Company’s hydrocarbon operations is a prominent fixed cost element, or those costs that are not correlated to production levels. On a relative basis these costs are higher with lower production. Razor’s reactivation program continued during Q3 2022 and will extend into 2022/2023 with the majority of the costs being expensed. Furthermore, the electricity market has seen a continual rise in prices.

In the nine months ended September 30, 2022, Razor experienced more than expected operational spending in both operated and non-operated areas. Over the last couple of years, due to lower commodity prices, Razor and its operating partners deferred certain operations where possible. These operations were deferable at the time but had to be executed in the 2022 year. A majority of these deferred projects will be completed in the 2022 year, which will allow for normal operations and spending in future years.

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES
Total capital expenditures, before grant proceeds was $6.7 million in Q3 2022 and $18.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, Razor invested $17.4 million on its Swan Hills Geothermal Power Project.

CO2 ENHANCED OIL RECOVERY
Sproule Associates Limited has completed an engineering review of the results of a previous operator’s CO2 Pilot in Razor’s SSHU. The CO2 Pilot ran from June 2008 to August 2010 with 2 injectors and 6 oil producers. The review of the CO2 Pilot indicated the project appears to have resulted in incremental oil recovery of 4% in the CO2 Pilot area from the lower reservoir layers with total CO2 injection during the CO2 Pilot totaling approximately 7% of the original hydrocarbon pore volume in the flooded layers. Additional and continued CO2 injection should result in higher recoveries. It is expected the CO2 flood could be expanded to additional regions of SSHU in future years to increase overall unit recoveries.

In addition, Razor recently received approval from the Alberta Energy Regulator for a miscible CO2 EOR scheme in the Beaverhill Lake U and V Pools located in the SSHU. Razor is actively developing a plan to inject CO2 and expects incremental recovery of hydrocarbons when CO2 is injected into the reservoir. Currently, Razor is evaluating local, pipelined supplies of CO2 as potential sources to possibly restart CO2 injection in the original CO2 Pilot project region within the SSHU, which includes the possible use of emissions from FutEra’s Swan Hills Geothermal Power Project.

The overall objectives of reactivating the CO2 Pilot and expanding thereafter are to economically reduce CO2 emissions and increase oil recovery in SSHU.

OUTLOOK

Razor
Razor continues to look forward with plans for the future while remaining focused on its mid to long-term sustainability. Razor recognizes multiple deep value streams in its assets and is actively engaged in liberating them for the benefit of shareholders. The Company has an extensive opportunity set of high-quality wells requiring reactivation, many of which have payout metrics which exceed the Company’s economic thresholds. Razor will continue production enhancement activity into 2023. Most activities involve repairs and maintenance work which will be expensed for accounting purposes and operating netbacks will be reduced during this timeframe. In aggregate, the annual base decline of these wells is anticipated to be consistent with the Company’s current corporate rate of approximately 12%.

The Company continues to focus on cost control on its operated properties. In addition to the planned production enhancement program, Razor will take a cautious and case-by-case approach to capital spending in 2023, focusing on low risk, capital efficient opportunities to increase field efficiencies and corporate netbacks.

The significant improvement in oil prices in 2022, combined with a strong price outlook in the medium term, offset by historically high electricity prices, provides Razor with improved cash flow from operations and the Company anticipates reducing its net debt over time.

Razor has high reservoir quality, low decline, isolate carbonate Swan Hills reef light oil pools that contain large original oil in place with over 60 years of production history. Razor believes these reefs are ideally suited for carbon capture, utilization and storage and EOR purposes1, in addition to geothermal power production and conventional open-hole horizontal development drilling upside.

1 These programs have been successfully demonstrated by the previous operator’s South Swan Hills Unit CO2 EOR Injection Pilot which ran from 2008 to 2010 in addition to CO2 injection programs carried out in the Swan Hills Unit No. 1 and Judy Creek oil pools from 2004 to 2010.

FutEra
FutEra, a subsidiary of Razor Energy, has partially commissioned the first co-produced geothermal power plant in Canada, with a nameplate capacity of 21 MW of which up to 30% will be sustainable clean power generation. The Swan Hills Geothermal Power Project began producing power to the grid on September 9th, 2022. The final stages of construction and commissioning are ongoing, with the Power Plant anticipated to be fully operational by the end of 2022.

Power generation revenue for September 2022 from the natural gas turbine was $1.9 million, which exceeded expectations due to a historically higher than average merchant power price of $280/MWH. FutEra has successfully partnered with provincial and federal government agencies to invigorate the emerging geothermal industry. To date, Razor has received $16.3 million in government grants to support this power generation project. The total construction and commissioning budget for the Swan Hills Geothermal Power Project is project to be $48 million.

Legacy oil and gas fields can face economic challenges with lower production levels and high fixed costs. However, these fields also have practical advantages when considering the existing infrastructure, pipelines, wells, and operational footprints. The Swan Hills Geothermal Power Project is an example of leveraging existing assets to lower carbon economic outcomes. Razor and FutEra continue to demonstrate the synergies and cooperation needed to define a type of transformation energy and sets the standard of how oil and gas companies can evolve into the ‘energy and technology’ companies necessary for the future of the Alberta energy complex.

Continuing on the transition energy theme, on May 11, 2022, Razor closed a rights offering for $5.0 million of common shares (“Rights Offering”). The common shares were issued on a flow-through basis in respect of Canadian Renewable and Conservation Expense (“CRCE”) within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada). The proceeds will be used to fund certain eligible expenses on the Swan Hills Geothermal Power Project, solar and eligible expenses on various early-stage power projects including additional geothermal initiatives in 2022 and 2023 of which $0.8 million was spent in Q3 2022.

About Razor

Razor is a publicly traded junior oil and gas development and production company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, concentrated on acquiring, and subsequently enhancing, and producing oil and gas from properties primarily in Alberta. The Company is led by experienced management and a strong, committed Board of Directors, with a long-term vision of growth focused on efficiency and cost control in all areas of the business. Razor currently trades on TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker “RZE.V”.

www.razor-energy.com

About FutEra

FutEra leverages Alberta’s resource industry innovation and experience to create transformational power and sustainable infrastructure solutions to commercial markets and communities, both in Canada and globally. Currently, it is in final construction and commissioning of a 21 MW co-produced geothermal and natural gas hybrid power project in Swan Hills, Alberta.

www.futerapower.com

About Blade

Blade Energy Services is a subsidiary of Razor. Operating in west central Alberta, Blade’s primary services include fluid hauling, road maintenance, earth works including well site reclamation and other oilfield services.

www.blade-es.com

For additional information please contact:

Doug Bailey

Kevin Braun

President and Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

 

 

Razor Energy Corp.

 

800, 500-5th Ave SW

 

Calgary Alberta T2P 3L5

 

Telephone: 403-262-0242

 


READER ADVISORIES

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Such statements relate to possible future events, including, but not limited to, the Company’s objectives and anticipated results, including the Company’s capital program and other activities; the Swan Hills Geothermal Power Project and its capacity, construction and commissioning budget; the CO2 enhanced oil recovery; opportunities for power generation, oil blending and services integration; restarting wells; execution of production enhancement programs; future rates of production; expectations regarding commodity prices, cash flow from operating activities, working capital and net debt; possible business combination transactions; and future projects including solar, wind and other low carbon technologies. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, "expect", “plan”, “estimate”, “potential”, “will”, “should”, “continue”, “may”, “objective” and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including but not limited to expectations and assumptions concerning the availability of capital, current legislation, receipt of required regulatory approvals, the timely performance by third-parties of contractual obligation, the success of future geothermal, drilling and development activities, the performance of existing wells, the performance of new wells, the Company’s growth strategy, general economic conditions, availability of required equipment and services prevailing commodity prices, price volatility, price differentials and the actual prices received for the Company's products. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the oil and gas industry and geothermal electricity projects in general (e.g., operational risks in development, exploration and production; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; variability in geothermal resources; as the uncertainty of reserve estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production, costs and expenses, and health, safety and environmental risks), electricity and commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, changes in legislation affecting the oil and gas and geothermal industries and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures. In addition, the Company cautions that COVID-19 or other global pandemics may have a material adverse effect on global economic activity and worldwide demand for certain commodities, including crude oil, natural gas and NGL, and may continue to result in volatility and disruption to global supply chains, operations, mobility of people and the financial markets, which could continue to affect commodity prices, interest rates, credit ratings, credit risk, inflation, business, financial conditions, results of operations and other factors relevant to the Company. The duration of the current commodity price volatility is uncertain. Please also refer to the risk factors identified in the most recent annual information form and management discussion and analysis of the Company which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

This press release contains future-oriented financial information and financial outlook information (collectively, "FOFI") about Razor's prospective results of operations, sales volumes, including sale of inventory volumes, production and production efficiency, balance sheet, capital spending, cost and net debt reductions, operating efficiencies, investment infrastructure and components thereof, all of which are subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations, and qualifications as a set forth in the above paragraph. FOFI contained in this document was approved by management as of the date of this document and was provided for the purpose of providing further information about Razor's future business operations. Razor disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any FOFI contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required pursuant to applicable law. Readers are cautioned that the FOFI contained in this document should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein.

NON-IFRS AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES
This press release contains certain specified measure consisting of non-IFRS measures and non-IFRS financial ratios. Since these specified financial measures may not have a standardized meaning, they must be clearly defined and, where required, reconciled with their nearest IFRS measure. Accordingly, they may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies

FUNDS FLOW AND ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW
Funds Flow

Management utilizes funds flow as a useful measure of Razor’s ability to generate cash not subject to short-term movements in non-cash operating working capital. As shown below, funds flow is calculated as cash flow from operating activities excluding change in non-cash working capital.

Adjusted funds flow

Management utilizes adjusted funds flow as a key measure to assess the ability of the Company to generate the funds necessary for financing activities, operating activities, and capital expenditures. As shown below, adjusted funds flow is calculated as funds flow excluding purchasing of commodity contracts, and decommissioning expenditures since Razor believes the timing of collection, payment or incurrence of these items involves a high degree of discretion and variability. Expenditures on decommissioning obligations vary from period to period depending on the maturity of the Company’s operating areas and availability of adjusted funds flow and are viewed as part of the Company’s capital budgeting process.

The following table reconciles cash flow from operating activities, funds flow and adjusted funds flow:

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30

 

September 30

 

($000’s)

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

Cash flow from (used in) operating activities

12,235

 

(2,340

)

15,954

 

(5,454

)

Changes in non-cash working capital

(8,809

)

2,646

 

3,221

 

4,699

 

Funds flow

3,426

 

306

 

19,175

 

(755

)

Decommissioning costs incurred

550

 

758

 

995

 

1,040

 

Sale (purchase) of commodity contracts

(1,047

)

49

 

(1,533

)

567

 

Adjusted funds flow

2,929

 

1,113

 

18,637

 

852

 


NET DEBT

Net debt is calculated as the sum of the long-term debt (includes AIMCo Term Loan, Amended Arena Term Loan and Promissory Notes) and lease obligations, less working capital (or plus working capital deficiency), with working capital excluding mark-to-market risk management contracts. Razor believes that net debt is a useful supplemental measure of the total amount of current and long-term debt of the Company.

Reconciliation of net debt

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

($000’s)

2022

 

2021

 

Long term debt

(75,328

)

(64,047

)

Long term lease obligation

(2,932

)

(435

)

 

(78,260

)

(64,482

)

Less: Working capital

 

 

Current assets

31,174

 

22,108

 

Exclude commodity contracts

3,275

 

573

 

Current liabilities

(66,935

)

(57,219

)

 

(32,486

)

(34,538

)

Net debt

110,746

 

99,020

 


Adjusted operating expenses

Adjusted operating expenses are regular field or general operating costs that occur throughout the year and do not include production enhancement expenses. Management believes that removing the expenses related to production enhancements from total operating expenses is a useful supplemental measure to analyze regular operating expenses.

Production enhancement expenses

Production enhancement expenses are expenses made by the Company to increase production volumes which are not regular field or general operating costs that occur throughout a year. Management believes that separating the expenses related to production enhancements is a useful supplemental measure to analyze the cost of bringing wells back on production and the related increases in production volumes.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating expenses, Production Enhancement Expenses and Operating Expenses

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30

 

September 30

 

($000's)

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

Operating expenses

21,499

 

14,240

 

57,154

 

39,021

 

Production enhancement expenses

(2,588

)

(1,271

)

(8,935

)

(4,844

)

Other corporate operating expenses & elimination entries1

(481

)

-

 

(481

)

-

 

Adjusted operated expenses

18,430

 

12,969

 

47,738

 

34,177

 

1) Represents operating costs and intercompany eliminations on the Company’s non-oil & gas production activities.


Adjusted Net Operating Expenses

Adjusted net operating expenses equals adjusted operating expenses less net blending and processing income. Management considers adjusted net operating expenses and important measure to evaluate its operational performance.

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30

 

September 30

 

($000's)

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

Adjusted operating expenses

18,430

 

12,969

 

47,738

 

34,177

 

Net blending and processing income

(577

)

(304

)

(1,691

)

(1,486

)

Adjusted net operating expenses

17,853

 

12,665

 

46,047

 

32,691

 


NET BLENDING AND PROCESSING INCOME

Net blending and processing income is calculated by adding blending and processing income and deducting blending and processing expense. Net blending and processing income may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies.

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

($000’s)

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

Blending and processing income

873

 

455

 

2,692

 

2,599

 

Blending and processing expenses

(296

)

(151

)

(1,001

)

(1,113

)

Net blending and processing income

577

 

304

 

1,691

 

1,486

 


OPERATING NETBACK

Operating netback is a measure that represents sales net of royalties and operating expenses. Management believes that operating netback is a useful supplemental measure to analyze operating performance and provide an indication of the results generated by the Company’s principal business activities prior to the consideration of other income and expenses.

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

($000’s)

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

Petroleum and natural gas sales1

35,137

 

20,643

 

109,637

 

50,287

 

Royalties

(10,128

)

(3,738

)

(28,001

)

(7,192

)

Adjusted net operating expenses

(17,853

)

(12,969

)

(46,047

)

(34,177

)

Production enhancement expenses

(2,588

)

(1,271

)

(8,935

)

(4,844

)

Transportation and treating expenses

(1,144

)

(870

)

(3,096

)

(2,091

)

Realized derivative gain (loss) on settlement

(1,135

)

(138

)

(1,003

)

(190

)

Operating netback

2,289

 

1,657

 

22,555

 

1,793

 

1) Natural gas production includes internally consumed natural gas primarily used in power generation.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


NON-IFRS AND FINANCIAL RATIOS
Operating expenses per BOE

Operating expenses per boe is consists of adjusted operating expenses per boe and production enhancement expenses per boe. Operating expense per boe is a useful supplemental measure to calculate the efficiency of its operating expenses on a per unit of production basis.

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

($/boe)1

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

Operating expenses per BOE

50.61

 

43.39

 

46.79

 

44.08

 

Production enhancement expenses

(6.23

)

(3.87

)

(7.38

)

(5.47

)

Adjusted operating expenses

44.38

 

39.52

 

39.41

 

38.61

 

1) $/boe amounts are calculated using production volumes


 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

($/boe)1

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

Adjusted operating expenses

44.38

 

39.52

 

39.41

 

38.61

 

Net blending and processing income

(1.39

)

(0.93

)

(1.40

)

(1.68

)

Adjusted net operating expenses per BOE

42.99

 

38.59

 

38.01

 

36.93

 

1) $/boe amounts are calculated using production volumes


Operating Netback per Boe
Operating netback per boe is used to calculate the results of Razor’s operating efficiency of its petroleum and natural gas assets on a per unit of production basis. Net operating expense per boe is a useful supplemental measure to analyze operating performance and provide an indication of the results generated by the Company’s principal business activities prior to the consideration of other income and expenses.

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

($/boe)2

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

Petroleum and natural gas sales1

84.61

 

62.91

 

90.51

 

56.81

 

Royalties

(24.39

)

(11.39

)

(23.12

)

(8.13

)

Adjusted net operating expenses

(42.99

)

(39.52

)

(39.41

)

(38.61

)

Production enhancement expenses

(6.23

)

(3.87

)

(7.38

)

(5.47

)

Transportation and treating expenses

(2.75

)

(2.65

)

(2.56

)

(2.36

)

Realized derivative gain (loss) on settlement

(2.73

)

(0.42

)

(0.83

)

(0.21

)

Operating netback per BOE

5.52

 

5.06

 

17.21

 

2.03

 

1) Natural gas production includes internally consumed natural gas primarily used in power generation.

2) $/boe amounts are calculated using production volumes


ADVISORY PRODUCTION INFORMATION
Unless otherwise indicated herein, all production information presented herein is presented on a gross basis, which is the Company's working interest prior to deduction of royalties and without including any royalty interests.

BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT
The term "boe" or barrels of oil equivalent may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil equivalent (6 Mcf: 1 bbl) is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Additionally, given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil, as compared to natural gas, is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1; utilizing a conversion ratio of 6:1 may be misleading as an indication of value.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


Latest Stories

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Toronto Argonauts' linebacker Henoc Muamba Grey Cup MVP and top Canadian

    REGINA — His hands full of hardware, Toronto Argonauts middle linebacker Henoc Muamba knelt on Mosaic Stadium's stage and cried after winning the first Grey Cup of his football career. The 33-year-old doubled up on individual honours in the game. Muamba was chosen as the most valuable player and outstanding Canadian in Toronto's 24-23 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Regina on Sunday night. "Still trying to figure out if this is real life," Muamba said during a post-game press conference fl

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • Is 1000-game Evgeni Malkin underrated?

    Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1000th NHL game as the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks but is the Russian underrated in the pantheon of hockey greats?

  • No, the NHL is not rigged in favour of the Leafs

    Buffalo Sabres fans were angered by the call that allowed Mark Giordano's goal to stand even though Alex Tuch had knocked off the net but is there any evidence that officials' decisions across the league favour the Maple Leafs?

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.

  • Toronto Argonauts hold rally to celebrate Grey Cup win over Winnipeg Blue Bombers

    TORONTO — The Grey Cup party continued Thursday for cornerback Shaquille Richardson and the Toronto Argonauts. The Argos were honoured at a rally following their 24-23 Grey Cup victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday in Regina. Much like it did Sunday night, the champagne flowed freely at Maple Leaf Square, with Richardson and his teammates showering the hundreds of supporters assembled for the celebration. Richardson, who said he had not slept since Toronto's victory, added he and his

  • Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avalanche beat Capitals

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. MacKinnon also had two assists for the Avalanche. They have won six of seven games despite missing several injured regulars, including captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram. MacKinnon made the highlight

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 21 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks. Young hit a pair of free throws with 59 seconds to go in regulation, giving the Hawks their first lead since midway through the third quart

  • Timberwolves hang on, top undermanned 76ers 112-109

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 25 points, D’Angelo Russell had 19 and the Minnesota Timberwolves survived a late scare and won their third straight game, 112-109 over the undermanned Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night. The 76ers have already played without James Harden for two weeks because of a right foot tendon strain and they added starting guard Tyrese Maxey to the injury list with a broken left foot suffered Friday. Both players averaged 20-plus points on the season, and their

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • Josh Jacobs key to opening up short-handed Raiders offense

    HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders had their best stretch this season when running back Josh Jacobs put much of the offensive load on his shoulders. He did it again Sunday at Denver, and there is little coincidence the Raiders ended their three-game losing streak by beating the Broncos 22-16 in overtime. Because Jacobs was so effective in rushing for 109 yards and catching three passes for 51 more, that helped open up a Raiders passing game that was limited with tight end Darren Waller

  • Lydia Ko wins LPGA finale for record $2 million payout

    NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko never won more in one day than on Sunday in the CME Group Tour Championship, where she claimed the richest prize in women's golf at $2 million with a victory that allowed her to win LPGA player of the year. Ko outlasted Leona Maguire of Ireland in the final round, seizing control with a 7-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole and closing with 2-under 70 for a two-shot victory. Unflappable in a strong but occasional wind, Ko wiped away tears when she tapped in for par on

  • Sidney Crosby encouraged Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki to learn French

    Sidney Crosby gave Nick Suzuki some captain-to-captain advice in Las Vegas.

  • Crosby leads Penguins to 5-3 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists, and the Pittsburgh Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 on Sunday night for their third straight win. Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1,000th NHL game, helping Pittsburgh close out a 3-0 road trip. Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, and Brock McGinn and Jeff Carter also scored for the Penguins. Pittsburgh had a 3-2 lead before Phillipp Kurashev tied it for Chicago with a third-period shot from the corner behind the goal. But Cros

  • Report: Senators and Canucks came close to Zaitsev-Myers swap

    The Ottawa Senators and Vancouver Canucks came very close to swapping defensemen before the deal fell through.

  • Canada through to Davis Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Germany

    MÁLAGA, Spain — Denis Shapovalov overcame a loss in the opening singles match and teamed with Vasek Pospisil in a deciding doubles victory as Canada advanced to the semifinals of the Davis Cup with a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday. Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Pospisil, of Vernon, B.C., looked out of their depth in the first set against doubles specialists Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz before turning the tables and posting a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. Shapovalov iced the tie when his return

  • Williams leads Lions to 3rd straight win, 31-18 over Giants

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Jamaal Williams ran for a career-high three touchdowns and the Detroit Lions stunned the New York Giants 31-18 Sunday, posting consecutive roads wins and their first three-game winning streak since November 2017. Williams ran for a 4-yard TD and two 1-yard scores and the Lions' much-maligned run defense shut down NFL leading rusher Saquon Barkley and forced three turnovers on a cold, blustery afternoon at MetLife Stadium. Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, the No. 2 ove

  • Toronto FC paves the way for return of Spanish midfielder Víctor Vázquez

    Toronto FC has selected Víctor Vázquez in Stage 2 of the Major League Soccer re-entry draft, paving the way for the Spanish midfielder's second stint with the club. The 35-year-old Vázquez joined TFC ahead of the 2017 MLS season and helped the Reds to a treble with victories in the MLS Cup, the Supporters’ Shield and the Canadian Championship. Vázquez returned for the 2018 season but was limited to 21 games due to injury and joined Qatar's Al-Arabi Sports Club after the campaign. He had 18 goals