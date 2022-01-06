Razer Unveils the World's First True Gaming Desk Concept

At CES 2022, Razer unveiled its Project Sophia concept, which looks to become a full modular desktop computer for gaming.

The desk features an attached 65-inch or 77-inch OLED display equipped with Razer's RGB Chroma lighting, which is powered by a built-in Intel processor and Nvidia GPU that magnetically attach to the underside of the glass-topped desk.

The desk can support up to 13 interchangeable modules, which "allow each section to be configured with an array of task-specific components, such as secondary screens, system monitoring tools, touch-screen hotkey panels, pen tablets and audio mixer units, or even external capture cards," according to the company.

“Project Sophia is our futuristic vision of a multi-purpose gaming and workstation set-up which meets the very different needs of a variety of PC uses, negating the need to move between workspaces,” said Richard Hashim, VP of Growth at Razer, in a statement. “The hot-swappable modular system allows users to quickly reconfigure their desk with near-infinite flexibility, adapting Project Sophia not just for the task at hand, but also to the user’s particular preference. This is the future of the battlestation.”

Additionally, the company introduced its new Enki Pro HyperSense gaming chair, which features haptic feedback. The chair utilizes motors to provide more than 65,000 haptic variations, which can be applied to games, movies and music. At the most extreme level, the chair is capable of moving 1.5 inches vertically and can tilt backward.

The HyperSense design is based on the company's previous Enki gaming chair, which boasts a 22-inch base, 100-degree shoulder arches and lumbar support. The new chair will provide enhanced experiences for official content, which includes titles like F1 2021, Forza Horizon 5 and Assassin's Creed, though any content that would produce haptic feedback in a controller will also work on the chair.

At this time, the Project Sophia gaming desk will not become available for purchase. The Enki Pro HyperSense gaming chair will be available to buy, though a release date and price are not yet available.

Take a look at both designs above.

