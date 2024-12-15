Ray'Sean Taylor scores 18 as SIU Edwardsville cruises past Eureka 100-52

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Ray'Sean Taylor had 18 points in SIU-Edwardsville's 100-52 win over Eureka on Sunday.

Taylor finished 6 of 9 from 3-point range for the Cougars (7-4). Jordan Pickett shot 4 of 7 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the line to add 17 points. Ring Malith had 16 points and shot 6 for 7, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Raymond Bandzoumouna Jr. led the way for the Red Devils with 10 points. Sam DeJesus added eight points.

