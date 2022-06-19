Rays snap skid, outlast Orioles 7-6 after blowing 4-run lead

  Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
    Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
  Baltimore Orioles' Ryan McKenna rounds third base on his way to scoring a run on a ball hit by Robinson Chirinos against Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs during the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
    Baltimore Orioles' Ryan McKenna rounds third base on his way to scoring a run on a ball hit by Robinson Chirinos against Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs during the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
  Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena, right, dives back to first base on a pickoff-attempt by Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
    Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena, right, dives back to first base on a pickoff-attempt by Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
  Baltimore Orioles' Ryan McKenna (26) slides into home plate as Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia fields the late throw on a ball hit by Robinson Chirinos during the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
    Baltimore Orioles' Ryan McKenna (26) slides into home plate as Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia fields the late throw on a ball hit by Robinson Chirinos during the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
  Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
    Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
NOAH TRISTER
BALTIMORE (AP) — Harold Ramirez hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays snapped their four-game losing streak with a 7-6 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

Francisco Mejía had a career-high four hits for the Rays and Yandy Díaz had three.

Díaz also drew a one-out walk off Dillon Tate (0-3) in the ninth. Ji-Man Choi followed with a single and Tate hit Randy Arozarena with a two-strike pitch to load the bases.

Ramirez's fly to right put the Rays ahead. Colin Poche pitched the bottom of the ninth for his fourth save.

Calvin Faucher (1-1) pitched a perfect eighth to earn his first career win, the day after taking the loss in Baltimore's 1-0 victory.

Robinson Chirinos had three hits and four RBIs for the Orioles.

Choi hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning to give the Rays a 6-2 lead, but the Orioles rallied. An RBI single by Ryan Mountcastle in the fifth chased Tampa Bay starter Jeffrey Springs, and Chirinos hit a bases-loaded dribbler that snuck through into right field for a two-run single off reliever Matt Wisler.

Baltimore tied it in the sixth with the help of a two-out error by shortstop Taylor Walls on Trey Mancini’s slow grounder. Mountcastle followed with a walk and Anthony Santander drove in a run with a single.

The Rays have allowed 44 unearned runs in 65 games — after allowing just 58 all season in 2021.

Baltimore rookie Kyle Bradish allowed six runs on 11 hits in 4 1/3 innings. With the Orioles up 2-0, he allowed four straight hits to start the third. Manuel Margot and Ramirez each hit a two-run double that inning.

Springs allowed four runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings. Chirinos opened the scoring with a two-run double in the second.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rays: OF Kevin Kiermaier (calf, Achilles) returned after a two-game absence. He singled and scored in the third.

Orioles: RHP Joey Krehbiel (shoulder) returned from the injured list. He retired his only two batters in the seventh.

UP NEXT

Tampa Bay sends Corey Kluber (3-3) to the mound in the series finale against Jordan Lyles (4-5) of the Orioles.

___

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

