Rays' Ramirez delivers winning hit in 10th to beat Bucs 4-3

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

DICK SCANLON
·3 min read
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Harold Ramirez scored Vidal Brujan with a game-ending pinch-single in the 10th inning, lifting the Tampa Bay Rays over the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 Friday night.

Brujan took second as Tampa Bay's automatic runner and stole third against Yerry De Los Santos (0-1) before Ramirez's hit.

Jason Adam (1-2) got the win.

Luke Raley and Jonathan Aranda, playing in their first games for the Rays, drove in runs with singles to put the Rays up 2-0 in the second, and a balk by Pirates starter Mitch Keller made it 3-0.

The Pirates tied it with three solo homers off starter Jeffrey Springs. Michael Chavis hit his eighth homer in the fourth, and Diego Castillo followed two batters later with his sixth. Hoy Park led off the fifth with his second homer.

Springs struck out nine in six innings, giving up three runs on seven hits. The Pirates struck out 17 times against five Rays pitchers.

Keller pitched five innings, giving up three runs on five hits.

Pirates rookie Oneil Cruz failed to drive in a run after having an RBI in his first six major league games, a franchise record and one short of the major league record set by Detroit's Dale Alexander in 1929.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: OF Ke’Bryan Hayes had a sore left shoulder after a collision at home plate while scoring the winning run Thursday, but he hopes to play this weekend. ... LHP Dillon Peters and RHP Duane Underwood will throw live batting practice Saturday to IF Tucupita Marcano and OF Jack Marisnick. All four are on the injured list and will be re-evaluated for rehab assignments.

Rays: SS Wander Franco (right quad strain) was scheduled to DH in his final rehab game for Triple-A Durham on Friday night, then return to be evaluated by Rays trainers on Saturday. ... OF Manuel Margot was moved to the 60-day IL, but his diagnosis isn't as bad as feared. Tampa Bay worried he had torn his right ACL, but he was instead diagnosed with a right patellar tendon strain. He will not return until late August at least. ... RHP Drew Rasmussen, who has missed two starts with a left hamstring strain, will pitch three innings in a simulated game in Port Charlotte on Saturday.

BOTTOMING OUT

The bottom six hitters in the Rays injury-depleted batting order had a combined .164 batting average and a total of 500 games of major league experience. That included Raley and Aranda, who were called up from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday.

LONG-DELAYED DEBUT

Pirates manager Derek Shelton, who served as Tampa Bay’s hitting coach from 2010 to 2016, managed against the Rays for the first time Friday night.

The Pirates were scheduled to open against the Rays in 2020 in what would have been Shelton’s managerial debut, but COVID-19 shut down that season until late July and those games were cancelled.

UP NEXT

Coming off his first win of the season, RHP JT Brubaker (1-7, 4.11) will pitch for the Pirates on Saturday against RHP Corey Kluber (3-4, 3.46).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

