Rays play the Mariners in first of 3-game series

Seattle Mariners (45-35, first in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (38-40, fourth in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Monday, 6:50 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryan Woo (3-1, 1.67 ERA, 0.61 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Rays: Taj Bradley (2-4, 4.06 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -111, Rays -108; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays open a three-game series at home against the Seattle Mariners on Monday.

Tampa Bay has a 38-40 record overall and a 19-23 record at home. The Rays have a 23-6 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Seattle is 45-35 overall and 18-23 on the road. Mariners pitchers have a collective 3.51 ERA, which ranks fifth in the AL.

Monday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Paredes has 15 doubles and 11 home runs for the Rays. Yandy Diaz is 16-for-45 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez has a .260 batting average to lead the Mariners, and has six doubles and seven home runs. Dominic Canzone is 12-for-30 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .254 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Mariners: 5-5, .216 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Rays: Brandon Lowe: day-to-day (toe), Amed Rosario: day-to-day (face), Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Waguespack: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Mariners: Gabe Speier: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press