Rays play the Astros after Lowe's 4-hit game

Tampa Bay Rays (56-54, fourth in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (57-53, second in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Hunter Bigge (0-0, 1.69 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Astros: Spencer Arrighetti (4-9, 5.58 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Astros -165, Rays +138; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays take on the Houston Astros after Josh Lowe had four hits on Saturday in a 6-1 win over the Astros.

Houston has a 32-25 record at home and a 57-53 record overall. Astros hitters are batting a collective .260, the third-best team batting average in MLB play.

Tampa Bay has a 26-25 record in road games and a 56-54 record overall. The Rays have gone 34-6 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Sunday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Altuve has a .304 batting average to lead the Astros, and has 21 doubles and 14 home runs. Yainer Diaz is 16-for-39 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Christopher Morel leads the Rays with 20 home runs while slugging .381. Brandon Lowe is 14-for-36 with five doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .255 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by six runs

Rays: 6-4, .236 batting average, 2.02 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Kyle Tucker: 60-Day IL (shin), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (neck), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Richard Palacios: 10-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 15-Day IL (knee), Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Waguespack: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press