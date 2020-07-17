Rays place OF Meadows on IL after positive coronavirus test Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Austin Meadows (17) bats during a spring training baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Monday, March 2, 2020, in Sarasota, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) -- Tampa Bay outfielder Austin Meadows has been placed on the injured list after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The Rays announced the move Thursday night.

Left-handed reliever Aaron Loup was added to the 40-man roster in place of Meadows, who was a first-time All-Star and batted .291 with 33 homers and 89 RBIs last season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Meadows had not been seen at Tropicana Field since working out with the Rays on July 3, the first day of summer camp.

The 25-year-old is the second Tampa Bay player known to test positive for the coronavirus. Right-handed pitcher Tyler Glasnow joined the team Tuesday after missing 11 days of summer camp.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports