Rays Cy Young candidate Shane McClanahan scratched at last minute with shoulder impingement

The Tampa Bay Rays were supposed to have Cy Young candidate Shane McClanahan on the mound against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday. But when the time came for first pitch, reliever Shawn Armstrong was on the mound instead.

After a brief moment of confusion, it didn't take long for answers to arrive.

Bally Sports' Tricia Whitaker reported McClanahan had been scratched with what the team called a left shoulder impingement, with further imaging scheduled for Wednesday.

Bally Sports aired footage of the bullpen session in which the injury apparently occurred. A half-hour before the game was supposed to begin, McClanahan can be seen gesturing at both his shoulders with coaches after a pitch.

Later, he can be seen walking away in clear emotional distress, with one coach physically embracing him.

The @RaysBaseball Ace pitcher Shane McClanahan was supposed to start tonight but it was Shawn Armstrong who took the mound instead.



Here is McClanahan warming up before tonight's game.#MLB | #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/Ur3sqpJVcR — Bally Sports Sun: Rays (@BallyRays) August 30, 2022

None of that is what you want to see when you're the 70-57 Rays, who are currently fighting for a wild-card spot.

Story continues

As of Tuesday evening, they held the first wild-card spot, but were only a half-game up on the Seattle Mariners, one game up on the Toronto Blue Jays and three games up on the Baltimore Orioles to stay in the playoffs.

McClanahan, the American League starter in the 2022 MLB All-Star Game, is obviously a huge part of the team's success this season. In his second MLB season, McClanahan holds a 2.20 ERA, 0.862 WHIP and 182 strikeouts in 147.1 innings across 24 starts.

Justin Verlander was likely still ahead of McClanahan in the Cy Young race, but didn't make the southpaw any less important to Tampa Bay.