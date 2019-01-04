Rays to close upper level at Tropicana Field, cutting capacity to about 25,000

As the Rays continue their search for a new ballpark, Tropicana Field is getting smaller.

The team announced Friday a series of renovations to take effect for the 2019 season, including the closure of the entire upper deck. That will reduce seating capacity at the stadium to around 25,000-26,000, the team said.

That will be about 10,000 fewer seats than the next-smallest MLB ballpark, the Indians' Progressive Field (35,041), though the Trop already had the lowest official capacity after its most recent reduction to 31,042 before the 2014 season.

The Rays said the closure of the upper deck would result in a more "intimate" atmosphere for fans — concentrating those who do show up in the lower levels.

Tampa Bay averaged just 14,258 fans per game in 2018, ahead of only the Marlins, and hasn't topped 20,000 in average attendance since 2010, two years after the team's surprise run to the World Series.

Other renovations will include the addition of various "social spaces" throughout the stadium including the new Left Field Ledge area and an upgrade to the artificial turf.