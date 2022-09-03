Rays beat Yankees 9-0 to move within 5 games in AL East

  • Tampa Bay Rays' Christian Bethancourt, right, embraces teammate Jose Siri after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
    1/10

    Yankees Rays Baseball

    Tampa Bay Rays' Christian Bethancourt, right, embraces teammate Jose Siri after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Tampa Bay Rays' Christian Bethancourt reacts after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
    2/10

    Yankees Rays Baseball

    Tampa Bay Rays' Christian Bethancourt reacts after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German, right, stands on the mound after giving up a home run to the Tampa Bay Rays' Christian Bethancourt, back left, during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
    3/10

    Yankees Rays Baseball

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German, right, stands on the mound after giving up a home run to the Tampa Bay Rays' Christian Bethancourt, back left, during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • New York Yankees' Andrew Benintendi reacts while batting against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
    4/10

    Yankees Rays Baseball

    New York Yankees' Andrew Benintendi reacts while batting against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs throws to a New York Yankees batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
    5/10

    Yankees Rays Baseball

    Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs throws to a New York Yankees batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German throws to a Tampa Bay Rays batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
    6/10

    Yankees Rays Baseball

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German throws to a Tampa Bay Rays batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • New York Yankees' Andrew Benintendi, who was batting, leaves the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
    7/10

    Yankees Rays Baseball

    New York Yankees' Andrew Benintendi, who was batting, leaves the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Yankees left fielder Andrew Benintendi catches a fly ball hit by Tampa Bay Rays' Ji-Man Choi during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
    8/10

    Yankees Rays Baseball

    New York Yankees left fielder Andrew Benintendi catches a fly ball hit by Tampa Bay Rays' Ji-Man Choi during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Tampa Bay Rays' Manuel Margot slides safely into third base, beating the tag of New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson, advancing on a single by Harold Ramirez during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
    9/10

    Yankees Rays Baseball

    Tampa Bay Rays' Manuel Margot slides safely into third base, beating the tag of New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson, advancing on a single by Harold Ramirez during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena stands in the dugout after scoring against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
    10/10

    Yankees Rays Baseball

    Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena stands in the dugout after scoring against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tampa Bay Rays' Christian Bethancourt, right, embraces teammate Jose Siri after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
Tampa Bay Rays' Christian Bethancourt reacts after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German, right, stands on the mound after giving up a home run to the Tampa Bay Rays' Christian Bethancourt, back left, during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
New York Yankees' Andrew Benintendi reacts while batting against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs throws to a New York Yankees batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German throws to a Tampa Bay Rays batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
New York Yankees' Andrew Benintendi, who was batting, leaves the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
New York Yankees left fielder Andrew Benintendi catches a fly ball hit by Tampa Bay Rays' Ji-Man Choi during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
Tampa Bay Rays' Manuel Margot slides safely into third base, beating the tag of New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson, advancing on a single by Harold Ramirez during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena stands in the dugout after scoring against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
MARK DIDTLER
·3 min read

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jeffrey Springs pitched neatly into the sixth inning, Christian Bethancourt hit a seventh-inning two-run homer, and the Tampa Bay Rays moved within five games of the AL East-leading New York Yankees with a 9-0 victory on Friday night.

It was the first of six games between the teams in a 10-day span as New York saw its once-commanding 15 1/2 game advantage continue to evaporate.

Springs (7-4) gave up four hits and three walks, along with seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. JT Chargois, Colin Poche, Jason Adam and Calvin Faucher completed the five-hitter.

Tampa Bay has limited the Yankees to 42 runs (32 earned) in 14 games.

Bethancourt made it 3-0 on his homer off Domingo Germán (2-3), who allowed three runs — two earned — and six hits over 6 2/3 innings.

Yu Chang had a two-run infield single and Manuel Margot drove in two with a single during a six-run eighth against Greg Weissert and Anthony Banda. Yankees manager Aaron Boone turned to infielder-outfielder Marwin Gonzalez with the bases-loaded and two out in the eighth, and he retired Harold Ramirez on comebacker off a 45-mph pitch.

New York has lost five of six, while the Rays have won four in a row to move a season-high 16 games over .500.

Yankees left fielder Andrew Benintendi left in the third inning after injuring his right wrist on a swing. X-rays were negative but he will have an MRI exam Saturday.

The announced crowd was 17,886. Tampa Bay entered averaging 13,845 at home.

A pair of errors by third baseman Josh Donaldson helped the Rays go up 1-0 in the fourth.

Ramirez reached when Donaldson misplayed his grounder but was thrown out by right fielder Oswaldo Cabrera, who came in for Benintendi, trying to score on Donaldson’s throwing error following Randy Arozarena’s infield hit. Arozarena went to third on the play and scored on David Peralta’s single.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa had a leadoff double in the fifth and one out later the Rays opted to pitch to Aaron Judge, and the slugger walked on a 3-2 pitch. Springs then induced a fly ball from Cabrera and struck out Giancarlo Stanton.

Judge, leading the majors with 51 homers and 113 RBIs, also struck out twice and reached on catcher's interference. Stanton struck out three times and walked.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: 1B Anthony Rizzo will miss the series after getting a epidural shot for lingering lower back pain. ... RHP Jameson Taillon, hit on the right forearm by a batted ball Tuesday, has a bullpen session Saturday and should make his next scheduled start.

Rays: RHP Tyler Glasnow (Tommy John surgery, Aug. 2021) is expected to start a minor league rehab assignment by throwing one inning with Triple-A Durham next week. ... SS Wander Franco (sore right hand) hopes to resume his rehab assignment soon.

UP NEXT

Yankees RHP Clarke Schmidt (5-3) and Tampa Bay RHP Corey Kluber (9-7) are Saturday night’s starters.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says most inflation data is coming in below expectations and the Fed's hawkish outlook is at odds with economic reality

    Inflation looks better than the Fed is admitting, Jeremy Siegel said, noting the Fed hasn't always held firm on its outlook for policy and the economy.

  • Manoah, Bichette power Blue Jays to 4-0 win over Pirates

    Alek Manoah pitched shutout ball into the eighth inning and Bo Bichette homered, leading the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night. Manoah (13-7) allowed five hits and struck out six in 7 1/3 innings, retiring 15 of the final 18 batters he faced. “He did more than we could've asked,” Toronto manager John Schneider said.

  • Jane Fonda, 84, reveals she is battling cancer

    Jane Fonda is battling cancer, the star announced Friday on her Instagram. The Grace & Frankie actress, 84, took to the social media platform to share the news. In the caption, she wrote, “So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I’ve been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and have started chemo treatments. This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky.”

  • Redblacks top Alouettes 38-24 to earn back-to-back wins for first time this season

    MONTREAL — The Ottawa Redblacks earned back-to-back wins for the first time this season courtesy of a 38-24 victory over the Montreal Alouettes at Percival Molson Stadium on Friday night. The Redblacks defence manhandled Montreal in a winning effort. Defensive lineman Kene Onyeka had one sack, a forced fumble and fumble recovery, while fellow defensive lineman Davon Coleman scored a touchdown on a fumble recovery of his own. Ottawa quarterback Nick Arbuckle threw for 313 yards and one touchdown

  • Judge hits 50th, Ohtani also goes deep as Angels edge Yanks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his 50th home run of the season but Shohei Ohtani also went deep during their MVP showdown, and the Los Angeles Angels held off the slumping New York Yankees 4-3 on Monday night. The top two candidates for AL MVP both delivered before a sellout crowd that included plenty of Yankees fans. Ohtani broke a 2-all tie in the fifth inning with his 29th homer, a two-run drive to right-center. Judge connected in the eighth for a 434-foot shot off reliever Ryan Teper

  • Shapovalov grinds out five-set win over Huesler at US Open

    NEW YORK — Denis Shapovalov's first set in the U.S. Open on Tuesday was over in a New York minute. But it wasn't the 19th-seeded Canadian who took only 26 minutes to post a quick 6-2 victory in men's singles action. Unheralded Marc-Andrea Huesler of Switzerland jumped all over the favoured Richmond Hill, Ont., athlete, who was trying to improve Canada's first-round record at Flushing Meadows to 5-0 after singles victories on Monday by Leylah Annie Fernandez, Rebecca Marino, Bianca Andreescu and

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • Bianca Andreescu pleads for outfit change at US Open: 'This dress is so bad'

    Bianca Andreescu let everyone know what she thought of her outfit for Monday's US Open match.

  • Funeral for Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney is set for Tuesday

    A funeral will be held on Tuesday for Eli Palfreyman, the Ayr Centennials captain who died this week during a pre-season junior hockey tournament in the southern Ontario community. Palfreyman, 20, of Cambridge was named captain of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) team last week. But on Tuesday night, he collapsed in the Cens' dressing room during the second intermission of a game against the Boston Jr. Bruins. He was rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead. A cause of death

  • After whirlwind bye week, Alouettes look to kickstart home stint against Redblacks

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes' bye week was anything but peaceful. The Alouettes (4-6) were destined for a positive break following a 29-28 thriller win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Since then, fullback Christophe Normand was arrested by provincial police for alleged child luring. The Alouettes suspended Normand, then released him on Aug. 30. Alouettes minority owner Gary Stern announced that he was stepping away from day-to-day operations and resigned from his CFL board of governors role.

  • Canada outlasts Swedish goalie in 3-0 women's world hockey quarterfinal win

    HERNING, DENMARK — Canada outlasted a tenacious goaltender to take another step toward defending its women's world hockey title. Sarah Potomak's highlight-reel goal in the second period and her assist on Erin Ambrose's third-period goal helped seal a 3-0 quarterfinal win Thursday over Sweden. Veteran defender Jocelyne Larocque scored her first world championship goal in her 10th appearance in the tournament, while goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens posted a nine-save shutout. Emma Soderberg, who tend

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Oilers sign defenceman Ryan Murray to one-year, $750,000 contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Ryan Murray to a one-year contract worth US$750,000. Murray appeared in 37 games for the Colorado Avalanche last season and recorded four assists. He did not appear in the playoffs for Colorado's run to a Stanley Cup title. The 28-year-old Regina native was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets with the second overall pick in 2012 NHL draft. Murray has 128 career points (15 goals, 113 assists) and a defensive rating of plus-13 over 432 games

  • Blue Jays go on critical 10-game road trip with stops in Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Texas

    TORONTO — Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider has a simple recipe he hopes Toronto can stick to as it winds down Major League Baseball's regular season. Schneider counted off the ingredients in his Rogers Centre office on Wednesday, the day before the Blue Jays embarked on a lengthy road trip. Good starting pitching, consistent offensive approach, clean defence, and staying healthy were his focal points. "Maybe not in that order, per se," said Schneider with a laugh. "But I think those thin

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • Minority owner Gary Stern stepping away from Montreal Alouettes

    It's business as usual for president Mario Cecchini and the Montreal Alouettes. Minority owner Gary Stern announced in an open letter Monday to Montreal fans he was stepping away from the club's day-to-day operation as well as his position on the CFL's board of governors. Predictably, that created quite a stir but with the franchise's ownership structure remaining intact -- Stern also stated he's keeping his 25 per cent stake in the Alouettes -- nothing has changed with the team. Stern and partn

  • Gilgeous-Alexander, Joseph, Alexander-Walker won't play against Panama

    PANAMA CITY — Trae Bell-Haynes, Abu Kigab and Jean-Victor Mukama have been added to Canada's roster for the team's FIBA World Cup qualifying game against Panama on Monday. The trio replace NBA players Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Cory Joseph, who are all unavailable. Canada (7-0) is the only undefeated team in the Americas after a 99-87 win over Argentina on Thursday in Victoria. The Canadians can qualify for the 2023 World Cup with a win over Panama (2-5), and if Venezu