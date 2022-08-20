Rays ace Glasnow faces hitters for 1st time since surgery

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays ace Tyler Glasnow threw 20 pitches in his first live batting-practice session since undergoing Tommy John surgery a little over one year ago.

The 2021 opening-day starter faced hitters Saturday at the Rays’ spring training complex in Port Charlotte, Florida.

Rays manager Kevin Cash said it “went well," but noted that the sweltering summer temperature may have frustrated him. Earlier in the week, Glasnow said he was looking forward to pitching in the heat on the road.

Glasnow went 5-2 with a 2.66 ERA in 14 starts last year before having surgery on Aug. 4, 2021.

There is a chance the 6-foot-8 Glasnow will return before the regular season ends.

In other injury news, Tampa Bay shortstop Wander Franco (surgery on right hamate bone in hand) was scheduled to sit out his fourth consecutive game with Triple-A Durham after departing his first rehab game Tuesday with hand soreness.

Cash said Saturday’s plan was to get treatment for Franco, take grounders and throw. He didn't rule out hitting in an indoor cage.

Franco has been on the IL since July 10. He also missed 23 games this season due to a right quadriceps strain.

