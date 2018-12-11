Rays abandon plan for new stadium, vow to stay in Tampa Bay

Rays owner Stuart Sternberg announced Tuesday the team is abandoning plans for a new stadium, although he said he's committed to keeping the team in the Tampa area.

"I'm firmly committed to helping the Rays remain and thrive in Tampa Bay for decades and generations to come," Sternberg said in a media conference at the winter meetings in Las Vegas, NV. "This is not the announcement I expected to make, yet it's a very promising time for our franchise."

Rays owner Stuart Sternberg says he's committed to keep the team in the Tampa Bay region, even though the stadium proposal (released this summer) in Ybor City isn't going to happen. pic.twitter.com/mCKGxJmOjx — Ryan Fagan (@ryanfagan) December 11, 2018

The Rays have been playing in Tropicana Field since their inaugural season in 1998, but have been pursuing construction of a new baseball-only stadium for more than a decade. Yet the search has been plagued by problems finding a site, and with questions about who will pay for construction.

The club, which has a lease at Tropicana through 2027, obtained permission from St. Petersburg officials in January 2016 to launch a three-year search for a new home. In June, the club unveiled plans for a $900 million stadium and entertainment complex in Ybor City.

The club faced a Dec. 31 deadline to finalize plans for the project and notify St. Petersburg officials of their intentions. Once again, the question remained concerning how the project would be financed.

The Tampa Sports Authority, which is heading up the project, even contacted MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred for his support. The Tampa Bay Times reported Manfred responded Tuesday with a letter questioning the plan's feasibility, citing issues such as funding, financing, and lack of a construction timetable.

Manfred also said he was "puzzled by the decision to inject me publicly in the process" as the deadline loomed.

It's not the first time the Rays have seen a stadium proposal fail. A stadium proposed near the Tropicana Field site fell through in 2007.