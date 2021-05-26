Rays' 11-game streak halted by Royals, 2-1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays’ 11-game winning streak came to an end Tuesday night when Brad Keller pitched seven strong innings and Salvador Perez hit a tiebreaking RBI single to give the Kansas City Royals a 2-1 victory.

Rich Hill struck out a career-high 13 for the Rays. Tampa Bay’s winning string was the second-longest in club history, one shy of the record set in 2004 by the then-Devil Rays managed by Lou Piniella.

Keller (4-4) allowed one run, four hits, four walks and struck out seven. Jake Brentz went 1 1/3 innings before Kyle Zimmer got two outs to get his second save.

Perez put the Royals up 2-1 on a sixth-inning single off Hill (3-2).

Hill became the oldest player to appear in a game with the Rays at 41 years, 75 days. Hall of Famer Wade Boggs was 41 years, 73 days old when he played his final game on Aug. 27, 1999.

METS 3, ROCKIES 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom struck out nine in a successful return from the injured list and Tomás Nido hit a tiebreaking homer to send depleted New York past Colorado.

Back from a bout with tightness on his right side, deGrom gave up only Ryan McMahon’s solo homer in five innings of three-hit ball. The two-time Cy Young Award winner walked none and was removed after 63 pitches.

Nido connected for a two-run shot off Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-3) in the sixth after Dominic Smith singled. The Mets (22-20) remained atop the NL East despite a major league-most 16 players on the injured list.

Miguel Castro (1-1) struck out four in two hitless innings for the win. Edwin Díaz whiffed three in the ninth for his eighth save.

Colorado had won a season-best four straight.

BLUE JAYS 6, YANKEES 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Steven Matz returned to New York with his finest outing in two years, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his major league-leading 16th home run and Toronto beat the Yankees.

Corey Kluber (4-3), making his first start after pitching a no-hitter for the Yankees, had his outing cut short by shoulder tightness. The team said the two-time Cy Young Award winner will have a MRI.

Toronto stopped its six-game losing streak and the Yankees’ six-game winning streak, improving to 5-2 against New York this season. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Randal Grichuk homered for Toronto, and Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres made a two-run throwing error.

Matz (6-2) gave up one run and six hits in 6 2/3 innings, struck out 10 and walked none. The 29-year-old left-hander from Stony Brook, New York, won 11 games for the Mets in 2019 but faltered to an 0-5 record and 9.68 ERA last year.

CUBS 4, PIRATES 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joc Pederson hit two home runs and Jake Arrieta beat Pittsburgh for the third time this season.

Arrieta (5-4) went five innings and gave up three runs — two earned — on five hits with seven strikeouts and one walk. Four Cubs relievers combined for four scoreless innings, with Craig Kimbrel working the ninth for his 10th save. The bullpen has allowed only one unearned run over its last 29 2/3 innings.

Chicago won for the seventh time in nine games and is 14-7 in May. Pittsburgh lost again in its first game back home following a 1-5 road trip.

Both of Pederson’s longballs came off rookie Cody Ponce (0-1), who was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis earlier in the day to make his first start of season and fourth of his career.

BRAVES 3, RED SOX 1

BOSTON (AP) — Pablo Sandoval had three hits in his first game at Fenway Park since his disastrous tenure with Boston, and Charlie Morton pitched out of early trouble to lead Atlanta.

Sandoval, who was released in 2017 midway through the five-year, $95 million contract he signed with Boston, was booed for every at-bat. But he responded with singles in his first three plate appearances before he grounded out meekly to third to start the eighth.

The 2012 World Series MVP lined one up the middle in the sixth to start the rally that chased Boston starter Garrett Richards (4-3), then scored to give the Braves a 3-1 lead.

Morton (3-2) allowed six of the first eight Boston batters to reach base, loading the bases in the first with nobody out and giving up a leadoff triple in the second. But the Red Sox managed only one run in the first two innings, and Morton retired 13 straight batters after Xander Bogaerts’ third-inning single.

TIGERS 4, INDIANS 1

DETROIT (AP) — Aaron Civale dominated Detroit again, taking a shutout into the ninth inning in Cleveland's victory.

Civale (7-1) improved to 6-0 with a 2.19 ERA in seven career starts against the Tigers, including three wins this season. He allowed one run, six hits and a walk in eight-plus innings.

James Karinchak allowed an RBI single to Jonathan Schoop in the ninth and walked Akil Baddoo to load the bases with one out. Willi Castro took a called third strike and Eric Haase flew out to give Karinchak his sixth save.

Tarik Skubal (2-6) took the loss despite a career-high nine strikeouts, allowing two runs, six hits and a walk in five innings. Detroit has lost four straight.

REDS 2, NATIONALS 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Eugenio Suarez homered off Washington ace Max Scherzer (4-3) in his first career start as a leadoff hitter, Tyler Mahle allowed three hits in 5 1/3 scoreless innings and Cincinnati beat the Nationals.

Kyle Farmer also homered off Scherzer to go with Suarez’s 10th of the season. Suarez still struck out three times — running his season total to 65 — and is batting .150. Manager David Bell bumped him up in the lineup in hopes of changing those trends.

Tejay Antone worked 2 2/3 hitless innings or relief to follow Mahle (3-2).

Washington’s Josh Bell belted his sixth homer in the ninth off Amir Garrett, and Lucas Sims got the final out for his second save.

PHILLIES 2, MARLINS 0

MIAMI (AP) — Vince Velasquez pitched three-hit ball for six innings, Rhys Hoskins homered and Philadelphia defeated Miami.

The Phillies won hours after putting slugger Bryce Harper on the 10-day injured list because of a bruised left forearm.

Scratched from his previous start because of finger discomfort on his pitching hand, Velasquez (2-0) struck out five and walked three. The right-hander continued a solid May, lowering his ERA this month to 1.17 in four starts and one relief outing.

Hoskins hit his 10th homer in the fourth, a two-run drive off Sandy Alcantara (2-4).

