Raynier Fernandes: MDFA to ISL in three years and his brisk rise in Indian football

Mumbai City FC's Raynier Fernandes has had an expeditious rise to the top of the Indian football spectrum in a brief but successful span of three years.

The central midfielder won the Sikkim Governors Gold Cup, finished runners-up in the Federation Cup, Calcutta Football League (CFL) and the I-League, all in his first year at Mohun Bagan in the 2016-17 season. He then made his way back to Mumbai to represent the Islanders in the Indian Super League (ISL) in 2018.

"Football has been there in my life since I was in the third grade," Fernandes stated in a discourse with Goal. "I played at school level at Our Lady of Salvation in Dadar. My brother (Royston) who is six years elder to me was also a football player and when I got to the fifth grade, he played in the first team of Kenkre FC. Looking at his interest, I got encouraged to take the sport seriously."

Although his brother's dreams of making it big in professional football were cut short by injuries, a bouyant Raynier took his calling seriously quite as early as he started realising his potential.

"I changed my school and went to Don Bosco, Matunga in the seventh grade because at Salvation the level [of football] was not as high it was in Bosco's. From there, everything went well and we won many championships at school level. Then I went to MMK (Shrimati Mithibai Motiram Kundani) college in Bandra where I played hockey and football but my main choice was always football.

From Mumbai to Kolkata

"My first ever club was Companeros. The coach (Sydney D'Souza) liked my game when I was in college, so he put me in the team (Companeros). We played in the play-offs and qualified for the MDFA (Mumbai District Football Association) senior division league when Air India approached me to play for their U-19 team," the Mumbaikar journaled the rise of his career.

"I played under [Air India U-19 coach] Shyam Sawant for one year and the next season itself, the senior team coach Godfrey Pereira offered me a contract to play with the senior team. That was a moment of happiness. Even though I wasn't quite expecting it, it happened and I had to up my game and focus.

"During that time, I played in the 2016 Santosh Trophy and Maharashtra came second which was also a good achievement for me as a player because it was the first time I represented my state. We lost the final to Services but it was a good feeling to play in all the matches and that gave me the confidence and experience that I needed."

