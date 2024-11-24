Raynaud scores 32, Blakes hits jumper with 2 seconds left as Stanford beats Santa Clara 71-69

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Maxime Raynaud scored 32 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, Oziyah Sellers added 23 points, and Jaylen Blakes hit a contested jumper with 2 seconds left Saturday night to help Stanford beat Santa Clara 71-69.

Sellers hit a 3-pointer, threw down a fast-break dunk off a steal and assist by Blakes, and then after a block by Raynaud on the other end, Blakes found Sellers for another 3 that made it 67-all with 1:09 to play. Adama Bal made 1 of 2 from the free-throw line to put Santa Clara in front with 52 seconds left, Raynaud answered with a layup 20 seconds later and Christoph Tilly split a pair of foul shots for Stanford to make it 69-69 with 8 seconds to go.

Blakes took the inbounds pass, raced the length of the floor and then hit a fading pull-up jumper — over the outstretched arm of the 7-foot Tilly — from the right elbow to cap the scoring.

Stanford (6-0) trailed by as many as 11 points in the first half and took its first lead when Sellers made a jumper that capped a 12-0 run to open the second half and made it 39-37. Kosy Akametu hit a jumper about 2 1/2 minutes later that put the Broncos back in front until the closing seconds.

Tilly led Santa Clara (2-4) with 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Carlos Stewart scored 11 and Bal 10.

Raynaud, a 7-1 senior, has a double-double in every game this season. He has scored at least 20 points in four consecutive games and has topped the 30-point plateau in two of his last three.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

The Associated Press