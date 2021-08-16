Raymore police search for girl, 15, last seen Saturday night; may have been by Walmart

Police officers in Raymore are searching for a 15-year-old girl last seen Saturday night.

Emily Cox was last seen about 11:40 p.m. and may have been near the Walmart Supercenter, located at 2015 W. Foxwood Drive, at midnight, according to the Raymore Police Department.

She stands at 5-foot-4 and weighs 125 pounds, the department said on Twitter.

Police in the Cass County city asked anyone with information to call them at 816-331-0530.