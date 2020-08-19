Raymond Vanaria of Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) Just Spent US$57k On Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that Raymond Vanaria, who is a company insider, recently bought US$57k worth of stock, for US$11.47 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 25%.

Prudential Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Chairman of the Board Bruce Miller bought US$95k worth of shares at a price of US$11.15 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$11.20 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Prudential Bancorp share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 29.25k shares worth US$410k. But insiders sold 6.81k shares worth US$126k. Overall, Prudential Bancorp insiders were net buyers during the last year. Their average price was about US$14.01. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data indicates that Prudential Bancorp insiders own about US$5.3m worth of shares (which is 5.8% of the company). We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Prudential Bancorp Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Prudential Bancorp stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Prudential Bancorp has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

