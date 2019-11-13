Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83

Raymond Poulidor

French cycling icon Raymond Poulidor died in the early hours of Wednesday after a long spell in hospital.

Poulidor never managed to win the Tour de France during his 18-year career with Mercier but that endeared him to the French public in the sixties and seventies. He was affectionately known as 'Poupou' and was still recognized and greeted with affection at the Tour de France, where he worked for yellow jersey sponsor Credit Lyonnais in the hospitality start village.

Poulidor's daughter married Adri van der Poel and he was especially proud of grandson Mathieu van der Poel, often attending races even in recent months.

Poulidor raced against Jacques Anquetil and then a young Eddy Merckx during his long career. He finished on the Tour de France podium eight times between 1962 and 1976, but never won and only wore the race leader's yellow jersey once. However his palmares did include victories at the Vuelta a Espana in 1964, Milan-San Remo in 1961, Flèche Wallonne in 1963 and seven Tour de France stage victories.

"I was unlucky, but the bike gave me more than it cost me," he famously once said.

Cyclingnews extends its deepest condolences to Poulidor's family.